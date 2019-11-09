Woke Warren says ‘black trans…cis…nonbinary’ are the backbone of the USA

Woke Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a fake Indian, pandered to one of her demographic groups this week with an off-the-wall tribute to people who didn’t exist until a few years ago.

In addition to black women, black trans, cis women, gender-nonconforming people, she praised nonbinary people — the new addition to the brand new gender classifications. They are the “backbone of our democracy,” she gushed. Aside from the fact that this is a constitutional Republic, she fails to make her case.

If you go through the list, the only people she leaves out are white men, who do serve as the largest number of people in the country’s backbone.

Her tweet can be seen as offensive to the common Americans who work hard and contribute to their communities who see themselves as the real “backbone of our democracy.” Men, especially, could be offended. Also, some Americans — millions in fact — will be turned off by her complete refusal to accept fact-based science.

The structural changes she is calling for are to make us into a poor, socialist and very weird nation that is somewhat out of touch with reality. She will also take identity politics to all new totalitarian levels, no matter how foolish that might be.

If people want to be something they are not biologically, that is their business, but she plans to tell the rest of us how we should think about it.

She can stuff it.

SHE ATTENDED A CRAZY FORUM THE NEXT DAY

The day after she posted her identity politics dictum in a tweet, she attended a very far-left forum.

Warren was one of six candidates to speak at the sparsely attended Environmental Justice Forum, advertised as the “first-ever.” Joe Biden wisely didn’t attend.

It’s hard to know what she is talking about, but she is always pandering. At this event, she told Black people they are victims of poor environmental policies and she is going to redistribute the wealth to make it right.

“I want to spend $3 trillion on our climate change and how to fight climate change over the next few years when I am president,” she said. “I will spend one-third of that in the communities that have been most devastated by our past racism, by our past attacks on these communities.”

This is good stuff for Republicans.

Thank you, @BlackWomxnFor! Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy and I don’t take this endorsement lightly. I’m committed to fighting alongside you for the big, structural change our country needs. https://t.co/KqWsVoRYMb — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2019