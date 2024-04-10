Donald Trump Reminds Us How Stormy Denied Any Affair

Donald Trump posted Stormy Daniel’s denial of an affair. We knew this at the time; however, the Democrat Progressives have that covered. The case goes to trial on Monday, and it is about campaign finance as it allegedly concerns Stormy.

District Attorney Bragg invented a crime by taking a federal misdemeanor, if there was a misdemeanor, and decided to try it in a Manhattan district court. It was a crime created for Donald Trump. In the E. Jean Carroll fake rape, Manhattan extended the statute of limitations for a year, just for Donald Trump. Carroll didn’t even know the year this alleged crime was committed.

Stormy stated on January 30, 2018, that she and Trump denied the affair multiple times since it allegedly went down in 2006 … and nothing’s changed. She says, “I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas-owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.”

Sentinel reported this in 2018 and 2023.

Some questioned Stormy’s signature on the statement, but her rep, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ that Stormy had signed the letter. Since then, Stormy suggested it was a fake, but she neglected to say it clearly or even at the time. Some suggest it’s Michael Cohen’s signature.

Her lawyer, Keith Davidson, said she signed it in front of him.

Daniels also confirmed the statement was authentic, the Associated Press reported.

Trump won a lawsuit against her for her lies in 2022. By the way, Stormy is a violent, dishonest hooker.

