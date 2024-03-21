Woman Brutally Murdered by Squatters in Manhattan Apt.

When a woman went to her late mother’s apartment in Manhattan, she found two squatters living in the apartment, who then beat her to death. They stuffed her inside a duffel bag, and took off in her Lexus SUV.

Her son found her.

The victim, Nadia Vitel, 52, had flown in from Spain. The apartment was inside the 19th-floor apartment on East 31st Street last week, according to cops. It was always a nice area.

The apartment had been vacant for about three to four months, and she was going to prepare it so a family friend could move in.

“We believe that some squatters took the apartment over, and this woman came home … and walked in on the squatters that were there,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

She was savagely beaten. She died from blunt force trauma to the head, multiple facial fractures, a brain bleed, and two broken ribs, cops said.

The murderers were caught on camera when they took off.

They fled across the George Washington Bridge through New Jersey to Pennsylvania, where they ultimately crashed the SUV in Lower Paxton Township, cops said.

The police didn’t know they were wanted for murder and didn’t hold them. The murderers are on the lam.

The New York City law allowing squatters after only a month of occupation has made all residents potential victims. The lack of adequate law enforcement and the number of foreign gangs pouring in makes New York City very dangerous.

Two squatters sought in murder of NYC mom found stuffed in duffle bag: cops https://t.co/xWXzPSyGVI pic.twitter.com/5EYp0ZlHqv — New York Post (@nypost) March 21, 2024

