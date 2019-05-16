Womp! Womp! CNN’s Jim Acosta Caught Lying About Trump Again

CNN’s fake news reporter, who is really a political activist, Jim Acosta is lying again. Acosta claimed that Trump painted asylum seekers with a broad brush, accusing them of misleading immigration authorities at the border. He quoted him as saying, “These are frivolous claims.”

Trump in Rose Garden speech paints asylum seekers with broad brush accusing them of misleading immigration authorities at border: “These are frivolous claims.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 16, 2019

Most of the asylum seekers are not legitimate, however, he did not call all of them illegitimate. He made it clear that the illegitimate asylum seekers are robbing the legitimate asylum seekers of a quick resolution and the funds that are meant for them.

WHAT THE PRESIDENT ACTUALLY SAID

What the President actually said was, “Unfortunately legitimate asylum seekers are being displaced by those lodging frivolous claims.”

The full quote:

“We must also restore the integrity of our broken asylum system. Our nation has a proud history of affording protection to those fleeing government persecutions. Unfortunately, legitimate asylum seekers are being displaced by those lodging frivolous claims, these are frivolous claims, to gain admission into our country. Asylum abuse also strains our public school systems, our hospitals, and local shelters, using funds that we should, and that have to go to elderly veterans, at-risk youth, Americans in poverty, and those in genuine need of protection. We’re using the funds that should be going to them. And that shouldn’t happen. And it’s not going to happen in a very short period of time. Have to get this approved. My plan expedites relief for legitimate asylum seekers by screening out the meritless claims. If you have a proper claim, you will quickly be admitted. If you don’t, you will promptly be returned home.”

The official Trump war room has a video disproving the lying Acosta’s claims.

You know there’s video proving you’re lying, right? Trump: “Our nation has a proud history of affording protection to those fleeing government persecutions. Unfortunately, legitimate asylum seekers are being displaced by those lodging frivolous claims….My plan expedites relief” pic.twitter.com/Gvz93vZBh3 — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 16, 2019

He won’t apologize and he’s not a bit embarrassed. Acosta likes to say the press isn’t the enemy of the people, but he is.