Flashback to Fox in 2016! Who was funding BLM & Hillary

Communistic billionaire and Hillary Clinton ally George Soros was a topic of discussion at Fox News for years. That’s apparently no longer true as we saw yesterday on Outnumbered. Newt Gingrich was abruptly and rudely dismissed for mentioning that Soros is buying DA races. It wasn’t mentioned, but he is also buying sheriffs’ race and is putting millions into movements like Black Lives Matter and into elections like that of Hillary in 2016. He is now funding Joe Biden.

This is when Fox reported the truth:

FLASHBACK: @kaitlancollins in 2016: George Soros’ money funds Hillary Clinton and ‘Black Lives Matter’ and that’s a problem pic.twitter.com/0yHyAguPiL — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 17, 2020

SOME OF WHAT WE KNOW

DC Leaks released Soros Open Society documents in 2016. One was a 2009 document noting that Obama’s presidency was a “make or break” moment for “transformative change.”

This was the goal “OSI should provide funding to strengthen the capacity of national groups focused on specific issues – racial justice, LGBT equality, women’s rights, and immigrants’ rights – to develop an over-arching equality agenda.” A group they identify as being able to take a “lead role in this effort” is the National Council of La Raza.”

One document boasted that they took out a GOP gubernatorial candidate “without leaving fingerprints.”

He steers global policy and media

Soros was steering US elections and global migration policy.

In a May 12 2016 memo, titled “Migration Governance and Enforcement Portfolio Review”, Soros argues that the refugee crisis should be accepted as the “new normal.” It is clear that Soros and his money are influencing global immigration policy.

A section of the review titled “Our Work” describes how Center for American Progress has worked with “leaders in the field” to “shape migration policymaking and influence regional and global processes affecting the way migration is governed and enforced.”

Soros supports organizations like the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) and advocacy networks such as the International Detention Coalition (IDC) who want full-bore amnesty and open borders.

In 2017, he was involved in the plan to destroy President Trump.

In 2018, The Daily Caller reported that a secret memo from The Center for American Progress circulated that DREAMers (DACA) – aliens who were allegedly brought here at a young age – were “critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success.”

The former Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri, was sent around to allies calling on Democrats to “refuse to offer any votes for Republican spending bills that do not offer a fix for Dreamers and instead appropriate funds to deport them.”

Soros also has enormous control over the media.