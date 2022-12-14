World Economic Forum Sees Transhumanism as Inevitable

The World Economic Forum (WEF) promotes a transhuman vision for the future. In their vision, the world will transition into a worldwide network uniting the Internet of bodies and the Internet of things to recreate the world into a transhuman world of enhanced humans.

The New Human Body

WEF wants to enhance the human body by integrating it with advanced technology using artificial intelligence.

Microsoft Technology owns a patent to wire up the entire body. The patent covers the method and apparatus for transmitting power and data using the human body.

It could be used for good or not.

The plan is for the body to become a conductive medium (connecting the Internet of Things – IoT into the Internet of Bodies -Iob). Sources could be a watch, bracelets, rings, speaker, keyboard, pulsed DC or AC signal, or an implanted chip. The concept envisions a multiple power source using different frequencies, allowing different devices to be selectively powered.

The Internet of Bodies (Iob) Defined

Creepy or exciting? Depends on who has the controls and where the info comes from, and what they do with our info.

The Internet of Bodies (IoB) is an extension of the IoT and basically connects the human body to a network through devices that are ingested, implanted, or connected to the body in some way.

The Internet of Bodies (IoB) term was coined in 2016. It describes connected devices that monitor the human body, collect physiological, biometric, or behavioral data, and exchange information over a wireless or hybrid network.

The Internet of Bodies falls under the broader IoT solutions umbrella. But as the name implies, IoB devices ensure an even closer synergy between humans and gadgets than connected thermostats, refrigerators, and curtains.

The plan is to eventually implant the devices into bodies. U.S. Patent 6,754,472 to wire the human body is owned by Bill Gates.

Transhumanism Defined

‘Transhumanism is a social and philosophical movement devoted to promoting the research and development of robust human-enhancement technologies. Such technologies would augment or increase human sensory reception, emotive ability, or cognitive capacity and radically improve human health and extend human life spans. Such modifications resulting from the addition of biological or physical technologies would be more or less permanent and integrated into the human body.’ Source Britannica

We have a few drawings describing what Gates plan looks like posted here; you can see other diagrams here.

The World Economic Forum members are serious about embedding these things into our bodies.

The continued The World Economic Forum is talking about the electronic currency, electronic ID, embedded electronic ID, vaccine ID passports, electronic credit cards tied to carbon usage with strict limits, electronic wallets, and a system to connect it all into one’s body.

What could go wrong?

The World Economic Forum (WEF) report, Advancing Digital Agency: The Power of Data Intermediaries, written by members of the Task Force on Data Intermediaries at the WEF, describes how the initiative would centralize data about social media, taxes, voting, food traceability, healthcare, telecommunications, and commercial and personal business transactions.

According to the WEF Global Risks 2019 report, the IoB relies heavily on collecting biometric data, which will “allow new forms of social control.” [The Digital Panopticon]

Hmmm.

Will transhumanism solve all our problems? The operators, patent owners, and WEF elites won’t cross ethical lines?

This augmented reality will change everything – jobs, shopping, everything.

acceleration of technology transformation will mean the ‘Smart Phone’ will become obsolete, “All technologies would be directly embedded into our bodies.” – Pekka Lundmark – President & CEO of Nokia. #WEF #WEF22 #Davos2022 #6G #Metaversehttps://t.co/XhdIqliqWL pic.twitter.com/pxGPp4gEkx — Sikh For Truth (@SikhForTruth) May 27, 2022

Augmented retail could be good or not.

Related