Worst Videos of Cat 5 Hurricane Dorian

Cat 5 Hurricane Dorian landed in the Elbow Cay, Abacos Bahamas with 185 mph winds and gusts over 225 mph. It’s moving very slowly, 7 mph, which makes it more dangerous. Abacos is only 20 feet above sea level.

The ABC News team in the Bahamas reports “catastrophic damage” due to Hurricane Dorian, including boats on top of structures.

All tracks take a northern path at this point but it’s unclear where it might make landfall along the U.S. coast.

This Instagram user is “asking for prayers,” they’re “stuck.” There is a Christmas tree in the video so it’s not clear if this is legitimate or not. This could be from another hurricane. It does come from BNO News but we don’t know how well they vet their posts.

What we really don’t understand is why people are walking around and driving around with this monster hitting the shores.

Breaking: Massive winds are now affecting Abaco Islands in the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian approaches. pic.twitter.com/tn7Z6RrNjo — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) September 1, 2019

Abaco residents taking a Sunday Drive as 180mph Dorian makes landfall in Abaco. pic.twitter.com/cawaPO5lkB — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 1, 2019

Video from about 30 min ago in Marsh Harbor. 🇧🇸#DORIAN’s deadly eyewall hadn’t arrived yet. 🌀 Hope these people found shelter. SOURCE: Snapchat pic.twitter.com/rcCxwSJnn4 — Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) September 1, 2019

WATCH: Reports of major damage on the Abaco Islands as Hurricane Dorian makes landfall pic.twitter.com/EVshzkzNvk — BNO News (@BNONews) September 1, 2019

Yall pray fa Abaco.. cause Dorian has arrived pic.twitter.com/EtavFYKMcq — Tinker Bell🌼 (@QueenAnarchyy) September 1, 2019

BREAKING VIDEO: Violent winds from Hurricane Dorian lash Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas – ABC News pic.twitter.com/ygjzOiiA1R — News Breaking LIVE (@NewsBreaking) September 1, 2019

Waves crash against the shores of Marsh Harbour while Hurricane Dorian threatens the northwestern Bahamas as a major Category 5 storm, bringing with it potential for life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding. FULL FORECAST: https://t.co/gK8lImGQbJ pic.twitter.com/JG5vppVjDQ — ABC News (@ABC) September 1, 2019

no sign yet of a dance WNW on N side of Abaco, Looks like a buzzsaw cutting thru https://t.co/Xzlg9JosZC — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) September 1, 2019

NHC calls Cat 5 #Dorian “the strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwestern #Bahamas.” Here it is compared to the lowest pressures in modern Atlantic tropical history. 11a reading of 913 mb still falling, too. https://t.co/d2xk1WCu24 pic.twitter.com/KLBsuwqh83 — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) September 1, 2019

NHC’s 11 AM advisory for #HurricaneDorian puts its central pressure at 913 mb. It’s one of 15 Atlantic hurricanes on record to go < 915 mb. It seems to be the farthest north that a hurricane has attained such a low MSLP outside of the Gulf of Mexico. #Dorian — Steve Seman (@SteveSeman) September 1, 2019

Maximum predicted ocean waves from Hurricane #Dorian will be 40-60 feet along the Florida coastline with 24-36 hours of continuous battering of the beaches. As Dorian heads north, the largest waves > 80-feet will be on the eastern half of the storm. pic.twitter.com/Gw6n2mv0Oe — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 1, 2019