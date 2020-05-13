WOW! Biden was one of top Obama officials who unmasked Flynn despite denials

Shortly after Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell officially declassified the list of Obama Administration officials who were responsible for the unmasking of Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, the list has been made public.

Remember this is unmasking only of then-NSA Flynn. The prior administration unmasked 300% more than ever beofre. We can’t wait to see who else they unmasked and why. Where was shameful Dan Coates when he was in charge? Thank Ric Grenell for exposing this.

The roster features top-ranking figures including then-Vice President Joe Biden — a detail sure to soon be raised in the bare-knuckle 2020 presidential race where Biden is now the Democrats’ presumptive nominee

Among the biggest names on the list are former FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, Obama’s Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, and none other than former Vice President Joseph Biden.

The plot against Michael Flynn went to the highest levels. This is explosive.

The 2020 election truly will be a battle against the Deep State, with Biden representing everything that is wrong with the corrupted Swamp.

“I declassified the enclosed document, which I am providing to you for your situational awareness,” Grenell wrote to GOP senators in sending along the list.

Grenell’s letter was addressed to Sens. Grassley, R-Iowa, and Johnson, R-Wis., who had penned a letter to him and Attorney General Bill Barr regarding the declassification of files related to the unmasking process earlier in the day.

Biden claims he knew “nothing” about moves to investigate Gen. Flynn but then backtracks when Stephanopoulos reminds him he was at the Oval Office meeting about it. pic.twitter.com/Zik4GkA4mZ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 12, 2020

BREAKING BOMBSHELL: Rand Paul: “Vice President Biden & more than a dozen Obama administration officials requested & received the power to unmask Flynn.” “Unmasking involves revealing the identity of an American’s private phone conversations without a constitutional warrant.” pic.twitter.com/eRUUViCXE1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 13, 2020

Wow. This confirms what we feared might be true. The effort to take down General Flynn reached the highest levels of the Obama Administration — Clapper, Brennan, and BIDEN. The date of Biden’s request is particularly concerning — just days before @realDonaldTrump took office. https://t.co/xUAUYtP2D3 — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) May 13, 2020