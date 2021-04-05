WOW! Dem mayor tried to correct CBS’s false reporting and they refused









As we reported earlier, CBS’s ’60 Minutes’ deceptively edited an exchange with Florida Governor DeSantis. They deleted the explanation to make him look bad. The goal was to accuse him falsely of pay to play and make the exchange fit by altering it.

Now we know that the Democrat Mayor of Palm Beach County tried to correct the false information and ’60 Minutes’ refused.

Mayor Kerner said the “reporting was not just based on bad information — it was intentionally false.” he offered to refute 60 Minutes’ half-cooked conspiracy theory based on personal knowledge and “60 Minutes declined.”

Dave Kerner said in his response that he thanks the governor for his work and is “proud of the state and country leadership.”

CBS News is officially a propaganda activist network that cannot be trusted.

The head of Florida’s emergency management agency, Jared Moskowitz, called the 60 Minutes report “absolute malarkey” on Sunday.

Journalists and news analysts criticized the 60 Minutes report, accusing the news program of selectively editing the segment with DeSantis.

CBS News is still shamelessly playing the deceptively edited clip.

Oh boy. Democrat mayor of Palm Beach County says 60 Minutes’ “reporting was not just based on bad information — it was intentionally false.” Says he offered to refute 60 Minutes’ half-cooked conspiracy theory based on personal knowledge and “60 Minutes declined.” pic.twitter.com/yJ9aRa6RMy — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 5, 2021

