Never Trumper Fox Editor Says Reporters Shouldn’t Attend Trump Rallies

Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt suggested on Friday that news outlets should stop sending reporters to President Trump’s rallies, saying that their presence allows Trump to use them as a “prop.”
In case you didn’t know, Stirewalt is a never Trumper who spent at least a segment a night with Meghan Kelly ripping Trump apart before the election. That’s where this is really coming from, that, and his pompous ass-ishness.
“We should stop having reporters at those Trump rallies,” Stirewalt said on Fox News’s “Outnumbered.” “Everybody should stop having reporters penned up like veal in the back of those things for the president to use as a prop, and then some of the reporters exploit that for their own personal benefit.”
Stirewalt added that “this is not helping anybody. Get out of the hall. Leave the cameras, get the reporters out of the hall. Quit letting him use you as a foil.”
HE WANTS TO STOP TELEVISING PRESSERS TOO
Stirewalt also suggested an end to televised White House press briefings, calling them “counterproductive” and “showboat theater.”
“It has become a forum of personal achievement and political utility for the administration,” he said.
That’s really rich given they are more of a forum for angry reporters who want to lash out at Sarah Sanders and the President.
His comments came after Trump supporters repeatedly chanted, “CNN sucks” during Trump’s Florida rally. The President called them “fake news” which encouraged the chants. The Pennsylvania rally was similar.
In Florida, the rally goers also chanted directly to Jim Acosta, “you’re a liar.”
After the event, Acosta whined about Trump whipping up hostility.
Acosta got into a heated exchange with Sarah Sanders during the presser the next day, demanding she say the press is not the enemy of the people.
Her job is not to offer her personal opinions and he had no right to ask her.
After the press conference, he claimed it was un-American to call the press the “enemy of the people. He isn’t being honest. The administration is only calling the “fake news” the enemy of the people.
Acosta is a showboater.
STIREWALT IS AN ODD DUCK
Stirewalt is odd. Back in February, after a mass shooting, he told Shannon Bream on her show, “China does a really good job at preventing dissent, China doesn’t have mass shootings like these, and China doesn’t have these problems. You know what else China has?”
Bream jumped in and said, “No freedom!”
Barely batting an eye, Sitrewalt continued: “They have something called your social score and your social score reflects all the things you do online, use facial recognition to track you as you go through life and your associations.”
Suddenly realizing we are a free nation, he concluded, “Look everything’s pretty cool over there but in our very messy often chaotic experiment in self-government we still prize liberty in all amendments…uh…first ten amendments to the Constitution.”
When, on when are we going to see a sedition charge?
In not so many words..Silence Trump in every venue…
This man is a socialist pretending to be a journalist and sometimes his real thoughts about freedom comes out. I always mute him or change the channel to Fox Business.
Poor Shannon Bream, she has her first show, and the leftist Fox bosses imposed this leftist hack on her show.
If our country doesn’t become complete Tyranny, then maybe he could move to his beloved China.
Who reads FOX anymore? They have shown themselves to be proglodytes.
I’ve greatly reduced my FNC-watching as I cannot stand listening to unhinged Democrats (like Juan Williams, and many of Tucker Carlson’s guests) and the Fox Never-Trumpers.
I agree with him. Close the press briefings to “journalists” and have no journalists at rallys. Randomly select CITIZENS to record briefings and write articles. As far as I am concerned, about half of the comments in these blogs are better written and offer more perspective than what the “professionals” offer, and I have the benefit of responding to them. The press briefings can be delivered on camera to the public at large via internet. If you want to watch, just log on. Eliminate the middleman.
Stirewalt is incapable of discussing actual issues, he produces gossip and Trump attacks. He is despised by conservatives. There’s a great divide at Fox. The big shows are all conservative, the rest of the network is all leftist.
Chris represents a warped sense of reality. The MEDIA is making tens of millions of dollars covering TRUMP’s events. Their ‘outrage’ at being cast as the Enemy of the People is driving viewership to their opinion shows and brings in those advertising dollars. Either Chris is too stupid to realize this FACT or he allows his personal dislike of Trump to override his political opinions. Frankly, he’s really not much of an expert, although they promote him as such.
A biased press is the enemy of the people. Truth is their ally.