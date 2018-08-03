Never Trumper Fox Editor Says Reporters Shouldn’t Attend Trump Rallies

Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt suggested on Friday that news outlets should stop sending reporters to President Trump’s rallies, saying that their presence allows Trump to use them as a “prop.”

In case you didn’t know, Stirewalt is a never Trumper who spent at least a segment a night with Meghan Kelly ripping Trump apart before the election. That’s where this is really coming from, that, and his pompous ass-ishness.

“We should stop having reporters at those Trump rallies,” Stirewalt said on Fox News’s “Outnumbered.” “Everybody should stop having reporters penned up like veal in the back of those things for the president to use as a prop, and then some of the reporters exploit that for their own personal benefit.”

Stirewalt added that “this is not helping anybody. Get out of the hall. Leave the cameras, get the reporters out of the hall. Quit letting him use you as a foil.”

HE WANTS TO STOP TELEVISING PRESSERS TOO

Stirewalt also suggested an end to televised White House press briefings, calling them “counterproductive” and “showboat theater.”

“It has become a forum of personal achievement and political utility for the administration,” he said.

That’s really rich given they are more of a forum for angry reporters who want to lash out at Sarah Sanders and the President.

His comments came after Trump supporters repeatedly chanted, “CNN sucks” during Trump’s Florida rally. The President called them “fake news” which encouraged the chants. The Pennsylvania rally was similar.

In Florida, the rally goers also chanted directly to Jim Acosta, “you’re a liar.”

After the event, Acosta whined about Trump whipping up hostility.

Acosta got into a heated exchange with Sarah Sanders during the presser the next day, demanding she say the press is not the enemy of the people.

Her job is not to offer her personal opinions and he had no right to ask her.

After the press conference, he claimed it was un-American to call the press the “enemy of the people. He isn’t being honest. The administration is only calling the “fake news” the enemy of the people.

Acosta is a showboater.

STIREWALT IS AN ODD DUCK

Stirewalt is odd. Back in February, after a mass shooting, he told Shannon Bream on her show, “China does a really good job at preventing dissent, China doesn’t have mass shootings like these, and China doesn’t have these problems. You know what else China has?”

Bream jumped in and said, “No freedom!”

Barely batting an eye, Sitrewalt continued: “They have something called your social score and your social score reflects all the things you do online, use facial recognition to track you as you go through life and your associations.”

Suddenly realizing we are a free nation, he concluded, “Look everything’s pretty cool over there but in our very messy often chaotic experiment in self-government we still prize liberty in all amendments…uh…first ten amendments to the Constitution.”