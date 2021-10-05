WTH! One in twenty female undergrads in medicine is trans

















In exclusive interviews with AbigailShrier , two of the most prominent providers in the field of transgender care sound off on puberty blockers, ‘affirmative’ care, the inhibition of sexual pleasure, and the suppression of dissent.

How could people this intelligent not know this was too far from the get-go? These doctors call it “sloppy care.” Perhaps they should call it “criminal”

In any case, the following is a startling statistic.

A recent survey by the American College Health Association showed that, in 2008, one in 2,000 female undergraduates [in medicine] identified as transgender. By 2021, that figure had jumped to one in 20.

That is absurd. Parents are letting or encouraging their children to use puberty blockers and these two experts admit that don’t know if this is reversible.

Our sick society is destroying children with the help of doctors who try to make a mental issue into a physical problem.

Personally, I don’t believe that stat. They might say they are trans but they can’t all be trans.

The following excerpts come from the interviews.

AFFIRMATIVE CARE

But in the last decade, watchful waiting has been supplanted by “affirmative care,” which assumes children do know what’s best. Affirmative care proponents urge doctors to corroborate their patients’ belief that they are trapped in the wrong body. The family is pressured to help the child transition to a new gender identity — sometimes having been told by doctors or activists that, if they don’t, their child may eventually commit suicide. From there, pressures build on parents to begin concrete medical steps to help children on their path to transitioning to the “right” body. That includes puberty blockers as a preliminary step. Typically, cross-sex hormones follow and then, if desired, gender surgery.

For nearly a decade, the vanguard of the transgender-rights movement — doctors, activists, celebrities, and transgender influencers — has defined the boundaries of the new orthodoxy surrounding transgender medical care: What’s true, what’s false, which questions can and cannot be asked.

NOT FULLY REVERSIBLE

They said it was perfectly safe to give children as young as nine puberty blockers and insisted that the effects of those blockers were “fully reversible.” They said that it was the job of medical professionals to help minors to transition. They said it was not their job to question the wisdom of transitioning, and that anyone who did — including parents — was probably transphobic. They said that any worries about a social contagion among teen girls was nonsense. And they never said anything about the distinct possibility that blocking puberty, coupled with cross-sex hormones, could inhibit a normal sex life.

Their allies in the media and Hollywood reported stories and created content that reaffirmed this orthodoxy. Anyone who dared disagree or depart from any of its core tenets, including young women who publicly detransitioned, were inevitably smeared as hateful and accused of harming children.

But that new orthodoxy has gone too far, according to two of the most prominent providers in the field of transgender medicine: Dr. Marci Bowers, a world-renowned vaginoplasty specialist who operated on reality-television star Jazz Jennings; and Erica Anderson, a clinical psychologist at the University of California San Francisco’s Child and Adolescent Gender Clinic.

