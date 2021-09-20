Biden AG picks a thoroughly compromised judge for Sussman case

















It was surprising that Biden’s Attorney General allowed John Durham’s recommendation to charge Michael Sussman to go forward. Sussman lied about being paid by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC to foment the Alpha (Alfa) Bank hoax.

Maybe it’s not so surprising after all. The judge he selected to oversee the case has way too many conflicts of interest.

The judge he appointed to hear the case, Christopher Cooper, is married to Lisa Page’s lawyer. Lisa Page is the disgraced FBI lawyer who was involved in the Russiagate hoax with paramour Peter Strzok.

Appointed to the bench by Obama in 2013, Cooper is well-connected in Democratic party legal circles. Garland officiated his 1999 wedding to Amy Jeffress.

Both Cooper and Jeffress worked at DOJ in the Obama administration. He was part of the 2008 presidential transition team, and she was the national security counselor for Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder.

Recently Jeffress wrote approvingly of Attorney General Garland’s focus on “domestic terrorism.” That is the targeting of Trump supporters.

Former prosecutor Kash Patel finds this a serious conflict of interest.

“This is a wildly unique situation,” says Kash Patel, who ran the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation of possible crimes and abuses committed during the FBI’s Trump-Russia probe.

“Usually it’s defense lawyers who put in for recusal,” says Patel. “But in this case, it should be the Justice Department’s special counsel, Durham. The judge’s wife happens to be the lawyer for a possible co-conspirator.”

Patel, a former federal prosecutor, predicts that in this instance it’s the defense lawyers who will be fighting recusal. “Sussman is indicted for not telling the FBI’s general counsel he was working on behalf of the Clinton campaign, he says. “And that same general counsel, Baker, supervised Lisa Page, who is represented by the judge’s wife.”

