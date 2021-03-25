Yale Psychiatrist who analyzed Trump via his tweets was fired









Brandy X. Lee, the psychiatrist who repeatedly diagnosed Trump as mentally unfit and dangerous, without ever having met him, was fired by Yale. Oh, that is a pity. She is their best Tweet analyst.

Ironically, she was fired for violating ethical and legal principles in psychiatry. She violated the APA Goldwater Rule which means she politicized her position.

Lee also made a number of fake diagnoses from afar of Professor Alan Dershowitz.

Yale Daily News reports that she says she was fired over tweets about Trump and Dershowitz and is suing for “unlawful termination… due to her exercise of free speech about the dangers of Donald Trump’s presidency.”

That’s ironic since her evidence against DJT and Dershowitz was TWEETS!

In truth, she used her impressive position to give unfair and unsubstantiated support for her hateful views of the two men.

According to Yale Daily News, Lee’s complaint alleges that Yale fired her in response to a January 2020 tweet that characterized “just about all” of former president Donald Trump’s supporters as suffering from “shared psychosis” and said that Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer on Trump’s legal team, had “wholly taken on Trump’s symptoms by contagion.”

Dershowitz responded to the tweet with a letter to Yale administrators, in which he complained that Lee’s tweet constituted “a serious violation of the ethics rules of the American Psychiatric Association” and requested that she be disciplined.

Lee’s superiors had warned her about the Goldwater Rule, and she should have known without the warning.

“Although the committee does not doubt that you are acting on the basis of your personal moral code,” the letter read, “your repeated violations of the APA’s Goldwater Rule and your inappropriate transfer of the duty to warn from the treatment setting to national politics raised significant doubts about your understanding of crucial ethical and legal principles in psychiatry.”

It’s about time!

HER EVIDENCE IS TWEETING

Lee wrote a book called, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump. She wrote it before he did a thing as President.

Lee used the President’s tweets to analyze him. NO reputable psychiatrist would use tweets, with no in-person analysis, to diagnose someone. The woman is a quack.

“The president’s condition has been visibly deteriorating to the point where there’s a lot of talk right now about his mental state beyond mental health professionals,” Dr. Bandy Lee said. “It no longer takes a mental health professional to recognize the seriousness of the current presidency.”

She led a panel of like-minded haters to trash the President with psychiatric analysis from afar.

Yale, which is named in honor of a slave trader, waited until after the election to fire her.

