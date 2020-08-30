Yelling ‘black lives matter,’ black man tries to stab white man to death

Aurora Police arrested Steve Sinclair, 30, who yelled, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ as he stabbed 29-year-old Michael Conner, who was treated at a hospital for serious injuries, including a collapsed lung.

Conner, a white male, told police while at the hospital that Sinclair, a Black male, shouted “Black lives matter!” prior to stabbing him, according to the report.

There is no mention of what transpired before but witnesses saw Sinclair walk up to Conner saying, “I’m going to kill you and your dog.” One witness said Conner tried to run away and defended himself with a stick.

Sinclair continued saying, “Black lives matter” to police when they arrived according to the first officer on the scene. That officer wrote that Sinclair had his hands up and said “I stabbed him, I’m a psychopath.” He refused to sit down and “insisted” that officers should shoot him. He was arrested without incident according to the report.