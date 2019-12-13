Yes, please! New suggestions that Hillary might run!

Hillary Clinton is polling as the number one presidential candidate of Democrats, according to the Harvard-Harris presidential poll. Also, a new docuseries whitewashing her past is premiering at Sundance.

She isn’t even running for President, or is she?

Clinton drew 21%, followed by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden with 20%, when registered Democrats were asked whom they would support for the 2020 party presidential nod if she and former Secretary of State John Kerry were added to the mix.

Placing third in the hypothetical race was Vermont Sen. Bernard Sanders at 12%, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 9% and ex-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 7%.

A new 4-part docuseries will follow her along on her life’s journey and her loss in 2016.

The film, titled “Hillary,” examines previously unpublished footage of Clinton during the 2016 election as well as exclusive interviews with Clinton, former President Bill Clinton, and staff, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Watch a teaser for Hulu’s @HillaryClinton docuseries.

“Hillary” will debut at next year’s Sundance Film Festival, and be available for streaming on March 6. pic.twitter.com/IIhB05dqyv — Hillary In Pictures (@HillaryPix) December 10, 2019

It is reported that she trashes the President and the 2016 election in the film.

“It’s a more nuanced and much more personal [project], getting to know somebody as a person as much as their political life,” Sundance director John Cooper told THR of the film.

“I was a Hillary supporter, but I don’t know if I ever loved her as much as I did watching this film. Her strength and intelligence,” he continued. “Seeing the struggle of her trying to [run for president] in a changing world. All the rules were changing. Things were happening that would kick a candidate [like Trump] out were making him stronger. It’s just fascinating to watch.”

Democrats will never let 2016 go.