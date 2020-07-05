Don’t listen to the MSM, they got this all wrong

This is quite a thread. If you needed evidence that the MSM is up-to-their-necks in deceit and sheer lunacy, here is one example. Recently a new study out of the Henry Ford Health System found that Hydroxychloroquine significantly dropped the death rate in coronavirus patients.

More than twenty-six percent (26.4%) of patients who did not receive hydroxychloroquine died. But among those who received hydroxychloroquine, fewer than half that number — 13% — died.

CNN is suddenly shocked that it works. Drew Holden collected a number of the rants from the left demonizing a drug that saves lives. Along with the nursing home patients that Andrew Cuomo and other blue state governors killed, we wonder how many people died because of their bad information driven by politics and abject hatred.

🧵THREAD🧵 The only reason today’s news about hydroxychloroquine is so “surprising” is that the media spent months telling us it was deadly to score points against Trump. Amazing that @CNN is only interested in tying hydroxychloroquine to @realDonaldTrump when it doesn’t work. pic.twitter.com/5cuRwrk8kQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020

And of course their key voices also chimed in. Here’s @brianstelter. Any follow up on this one, Stelt? pic.twitter.com/El307vu9UT — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020

@MSNBC was also a prime offender, along with whoever this doctor they brought on was. pic.twitter.com/vagzhfXNch — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020

And @maddow, who rarely sees a conspiracy that she isn’t interested in signing up for as long as it paints President Trump in a negative light. pic.twitter.com/HlF9LpyKFc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020

@thedailybeast had some thoughts that haven’t held up well. pic.twitter.com/TAIicA2Cse — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020

And they were also happy to promote other people who were trying to do the same. Here’s Governor Blackface @RalphNortham pic.twitter.com/qBNBCWWKZs — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020

And formerly funny man @StephenAtHome. The death of comedy because woke evangelizing gets more eyeballs is really sad. pic.twitter.com/qtCryr9soW — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020

And who could forget this amazing take from @michelleinbklyn, who had recently learned that treatments have side effects. pic.twitter.com/qMn2z7fWId — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020

@ABC getting in on the act. Think we’ll be getting more questions from the White House correspondents on this matter? I have a feeling that it’s unlikely. pic.twitter.com/ldn9tYhvfJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020

“Wow” I need, @Yamiche. But don’t let editorializing get in the way of you doing your job. pic.twitter.com/tGAl8GFP5U — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020

“Possibly dangerous” says @JamilSmith. I think you’ve probably answered your question on this by now. pic.twitter.com/PSHvHzfnQx — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020

But perhaps the man with the most egg on his face here is @chuckschumer. “Don’t take it. It doesn’t work.” is a direct quote that…hasn’t aged well. pic.twitter.com/wVIhXsn8NC — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020

I feel like @DeanObeidallah is quickly becoming a fixture of these threads. You guys can’t understand how much it means to me to have a reliable, four-picture-square-bad-take kinda guy around. pic.twitter.com/TQgAnv91Kp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020

Even the celebrities got in on the act. Here’s @BarbraStreisand pic.twitter.com/cuRrgbUpCn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020

In case the take away here isn’t obvious: the media doesn’t know much of anything about medicine, tech, health care, etc. These are hard, weighty topics, so that’s okay. But maybe we should stop using them as a basis to attack a potential cure for a deadly pandemic. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020