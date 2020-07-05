Don’t listen to the MSM, they got this all wrong

This is quite a thread. If you needed evidence that the MSM is up-to-their-necks in deceit and sheer lunacy, here is one example. Recently a new study out of the Henry Ford Health System found that Hydroxychloroquine significantly dropped the death rate in coronavirus patients.
More than twenty-six percent (26.4%) of patients who did not receive hydroxychloroquine died. But among those who received hydroxychloroquine, fewer than half that number — 13% — died.
CNN is suddenly shocked that it works. Drew Holden collected a number of the rants from the left demonizing a drug that saves lives. Along with the nursing home patients that Andrew Cuomo and other blue state governors killed, we wonder how many people died because of their bad information driven by politics and abject hatred.
🧵THREAD🧵
The only reason today’s news about hydroxychloroquine is so “surprising” is that the media spent months telling us it was deadly to score points against Trump.
Amazing that @CNN is only interested in tying hydroxychloroquine to @realDonaldTrump when it doesn’t work. pic.twitter.com/5cuRwrk8kQ
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
And of course their key voices also chimed in. Here’s @brianstelter.
Any follow up on this one, Stelt? pic.twitter.com/El307vu9UT
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
@MSNBC was also a prime offender, along with whoever this doctor they brought on was. pic.twitter.com/vagzhfXNch
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
Their key voices joined the fight, too. Here’s @chrislhayes. pic.twitter.com/8AGERGC3Bp
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
And @maddow, who rarely sees a conspiracy that she isn’t interested in signing up for as long as it paints President Trump in a negative light. pic.twitter.com/HlF9LpyKFc
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
@thedailybeast had some thoughts that haven’t held up well. pic.twitter.com/TAIicA2Cse
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
And they were also happy to promote other people who were trying to do the same. Here’s Governor Blackface @RalphNortham pic.twitter.com/qBNBCWWKZs
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
And formerly funny man @StephenAtHome.
The death of comedy because woke evangelizing gets more eyeballs is really sad. pic.twitter.com/qtCryr9soW
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
@nytimes also joined the bandwagon. pic.twitter.com/rYQuOvMO9D
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
And who could forget this amazing take from @michelleinbklyn, who had recently learned that treatments have side effects. pic.twitter.com/qMn2z7fWId
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
@ABC getting in on the act.
Think we’ll be getting more questions from the White House correspondents on this matter?
I have a feeling that it’s unlikely. pic.twitter.com/ldn9tYhvfJ
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
“Wow” I need, @Yamiche. But don’t let editorializing get in the way of you doing your job. pic.twitter.com/tGAl8GFP5U
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
Here’s @CBSThisMorning with more of the same. pic.twitter.com/RCPnIAOc1Y
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
And this take by @atrupar hasn’t aged perfectly. pic.twitter.com/GTGGv9GYHg
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
“Possibly dangerous” says @JamilSmith. I think you’ve probably answered your question on this by now. pic.twitter.com/PSHvHzfnQx
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
But perhaps the man with the most egg on his face here is @chuckschumer.
“Don’t take it. It doesn’t work.” is a direct quote that…hasn’t aged well. pic.twitter.com/wVIhXsn8NC
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
He wasn’t the only senator. Here’s @ewarren. pic.twitter.com/T5qXaCN3im
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
Obligatory @kurteichenwald mention. pic.twitter.com/gI9GQ34gXj
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
Please, @kurteichenwald, never change. pic.twitter.com/RqFDmQ8aGH
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
I feel like @DeanObeidallah is quickly becoming a fixture of these threads.
You guys can’t understand how much it means to me to have a reliable, four-picture-square-bad-take kinda guy around. pic.twitter.com/TQgAnv91Kp
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
@nowthisnews called hydroxychloroquine a “potentially lethal drug” pic.twitter.com/6hReu2ZJEx
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
Even the celebrities got in on the act. Here’s @BarbraStreisand pic.twitter.com/cuRrgbUpCn
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
And @robreiner pic.twitter.com/Yufy8yFYwr
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
In case the take away here isn’t obvious: the media doesn’t know much of anything about medicine, tech, health care, etc. These are hard, weighty topics, so that’s okay. But maybe we should stop using them as a basis to attack a potential cure for a deadly pandemic.
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 3, 2020
I do not wonder if any apologies will be coming from them after shamelessly lying.
A quite interesting note from the CDC.
“If you test positive
A positive test result shows you may have antibodies from an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. However, there is a chance a positive result means that you have antibodies from an infection with a virus from the same family of viruses (called coronaviruses), such as the one that causes the common cold.”
I’ve said it before, “new cases mean Nothing”. But according to the MSM we are on the verge of an apocalypse due to the large rise in cases. News organizations are using Covid in the same way many networks went to “reality programming”. Cheap and easy. Looping videos are the mainstay of these organizations. Cheap and easy. It will be interesting to see the reaction if the vaccine doesn’t pan out. How will That be covered since Fauci has all but promised it IS coming.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html