Don’t listen to the MSM, they got this all wrong

This is quite a thread. If you needed evidence that the MSM is up-to-their-necks in deceit and sheer lunacy, here is one example. Recently a new study out of the Henry Ford Health System found that Hydroxychloroquine significantly dropped the death rate in coronavirus patients.

More than twenty-six percent (26.4%) of patients who did not receive hydroxychloroquine died. But among those who received hydroxychloroquine, fewer than half that number — 13% — died.

CNN is suddenly shocked that it works. Drew Holden collected a number of the rants from the left demonizing a drug that saves lives. Along with the nursing home patients that Andrew Cuomo and other blue state governors killed, we wonder how many people died because of their bad information driven by politics and abject hatred.

  3. A quite interesting note from the CDC.

    “If you test positive
    A positive test result shows you may have antibodies from an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. However, there is a chance a positive result means that you have antibodies from an infection with a virus from the same family of viruses (called coronaviruses), such as the one that causes the common cold.”

    I’ve said it before, “new cases mean Nothing”. But according to the MSM we are on the verge of an apocalypse due to the large rise in cases. News organizations are using Covid in the same way many networks went to “reality programming”. Cheap and easy. Looping videos are the mainstay of these organizations. Cheap and easy. It will be interesting to see the reaction if the vaccine doesn’t pan out. How will That be covered since Fauci has all but promised it IS coming.

    https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html

