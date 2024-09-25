Clown World’s Democrat Assassins Want Trump “Extinquished”

On July 13, a deranged 20-year-old tried to kill Donald Trump. The government agents knew about it 24 minutes before and let Trump take the stage. Not even two weeks ago, a lunatic using the same language as Joe Biden tried to kill Donald Trump on a golf course. The FBI thought it wise to make public the would-be assassin’s ad asking someone to kill Trump. As it happens, Democrats think this is a good time to use violent rhetoric, suggesting someone assassinate him.

There are at least five assassination teams out to kill DJT.

I haven’t even had lunch yet, and the Democrats are calling for Trump to be extinguished or swatted.

Gina Raimondo called for the former president to be “extinguished.”

The party of violence calls a presidential candidate a bug to be swatted.

Democrats, who are actually a threat to democracy, want Donald Trump assassinated. Democrats want to get rid of our Constitution, especially the 1st and 2nd Amendments, and abolish the Electoral College, the filibuster, the border, election security, private health insurance, and they installed their presidential candidate without a single vote and Pelosi then lied about it.

These two delusional psychos won’t condemn assassination.


