Your Everyday Rats

A rat was caught on video dragging a donut across the tracks to another rat. The New York Post is pretty sure it was a date. We don’t claim to know.

The video was shared on TikTok. We don’t know if this is your everyday rat behavior, but we think it is.

Watch:

People on YouTube wrote:

More civilized than anyone else in that subway.

Who would have thought that the movie “Escape From NYC” would come true in our lifetime?

Is it possible to smile and be nauseated at the same time, because that’s my reaction?

Not a date, it’s a mother and its child.

How is this news?

Democrats celebrating the trump trial.

Trump lost, get over it.

Related