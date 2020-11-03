Illegal electioneering discovered in Pennsylvania

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro said that Biden has won Pennsylvania without a single vote counted. Perhaps he said that because he is basing his claim on stealing the election. There might be some such problems in Pennsylvania today.

Some are attempting to keep poll watchers from entering polling locations. Also, Democrats posted illegal signs at numerous polling places, and others are engaged in campaigning illegally. Then there are the voting machines crashing in some Republican areas.

Keeping poll watchers out:

Illegal Electioneering and campaigning:

 

 

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply