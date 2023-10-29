Youth Threatening Murder of Jews Mob a Russian Airport

M Dowling
A lynch mob stormed the airport in Dagestan, Russia, to search for Jews as a plane was landing from Tel Aviv.

Significant violent outbreaks are still ongoing between Russian security forces and rioters at Makhachkala International Airport in Dagestan, with rioters seen throwing rocks and other debris. At the same time, there are reports that security forces have now used tear gas and rubber bullets.

They were heard yelling, “Allahu Akbar.”

The youth said in an interview that they want to kill the Jews with knives.

If Russia is really concerned about Nazis, they need look no further than their own population of Islamic youth. Pogroms against Jews already took place in the early and mid-1900s.

“Crowds of rioters on the tarmac at Makhachkala International Airport in Dagestan have now surrounded the RedWings flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, demanding that they come outside of the aircraft so they can determine who is Israeli or Jewish,” reported @sentdefender


Greg
Greg
1 minute ago

So much for Putin’s religious tolerance.
By the way, those Russian pogroms were happening decades before the 1900’s. The NYT reported on them at the time.

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
1 minute ago

Mobs of mentally ill haters is a scary thing. I wouldn’t want to be confronted by the crazies of ANTIFA or BLM either. All of the would be Nazis are a threat to everyone. Kill the Jew; Kill whitey; Kill all the other ‘tribe. Kill, Kill, Kill because they do not look like us, Kill because they don’t think like us…
Advocating murders, calling for genocide is not free speech, but screaming “fire” in a crowed room.

