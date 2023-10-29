Youth Threatening Murder of Jews Mob a Russian Airport

A lynch mob stormed the airport in Dagestan, Russia, to search for Jews as a plane was landing from Tel Aviv.

Significant violent outbreaks are still ongoing between Russian security forces and rioters at Makhachkala International Airport in Dagestan, with rioters seen throwing rocks and other debris. At the same time, there are reports that security forces have now used tear gas and rubber bullets.

They were heard yelling, “Allahu Akbar.”

The youth said in an interview that they want to kill the Jews with knives.

If Russia is really concerned about Nazis, they need look no further than their own population of Islamic youth. Pogroms against Jews already took place in the early and mid-1900s.

When word spread that a plane from Tel Aviv was landing in Dagestan, Russia, a mob stormed the airport in what can only be described as a modern-day pogrom. pic.twitter.com/1G6phfdraz — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 29, 2023

BREAKING: The lynch mob which stormed the airport in Dagestan, Russia to search for Jews as a plane was landing from Tel Aviv has found its first “suspected Jew” He tells them he is Uzbek, but they don’t believe him “Take his passport, search his phone” pic.twitter.com/9gKteyKFz0 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 29, 2023

BREAKING: A lynch mob has stormed the airport in Dagestan, Russia to look for Jewish passengers after finding out that a plane from Tel Aviv is about to land. They have also stopped police cars in front of the airport and are searching them for Jews. What’s Putin doing? pic.twitter.com/LgaiXaiDqJ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 29, 2023

BREAKING: Lynch mob storms airport in Dagestan, Russia trying to find Jewish passengers arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv. Crazy scenes… pic.twitter.com/EtwsbRyVpf — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 29, 2023

“Crowds of rioters on the tarmac at Makhachkala International Airport in Dagestan have now surrounded the RedWings flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, demanding that they come outside of the aircraft so they can determine who is Israeli or Jewish,” reported @sentdefender

