Yovanovitch used a Soros tool to illegally monitor U.S. conservatives

The State Department utilized a powerful Facebook-owned social media tracking tool linked to leftist billionaire George Soros to unlawfully monitor U.S conservative figures, journalists and persons with ties to Donald Trump, according to an agency source, Judicial Watch reported.

The source — a State Department veteran — identified Crowdtangle as the tool used to closely watch more than a dozen U.S. citizens, including the president’s son, personal attorney and popular television personalities such as Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, among others, Judicial Watch reported.

Disgraceful former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, an Obama embed, enlisted a Ukraine agency to conduct the unlawful monitoring using the search terms, Biden, Giuliani, Soros, and Yovanovitch, according to a Judicial Watch investigation.

This week Judicial Watch filed another FOIA request for information related to the State Department’s use of Crowdtangle.

Crowdtangle is used to monitor more than five million social media platforms [the Sentinel is one of them]. It’s only offered to select groups.

A leftwing, Soros-funded organization called Social Science Research Center (SSRC) is charged with determining who is granted access to Crowdtangle.

Earlier this year Facebook announced that SSRC will pick researchers who will gain access to its cherished “privacy-protected” data. Only SSRC, not Facebook, decides who directs the findings or conclusions of the research.

SSCRC’s researchers claim they use the Facebook data to “study the platform’s impact on democracy worldwide.” The nonprofit describes itself as an international organization guided by the belief that “justice, prosperity, and democracy all require better understanding of complex social, cultural, economic, and political processes.” In 2016 Soros’s Open Society Foundations gave the SSRC nearly $500,000 for a Latin America human rights and public health initiative and a global “equality and antidiscrimination” program.

Soros is very, very far-left.

The 2018 Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy report confirms that the State Department uses Crowdtangle and considers it an important tool for social media managers to conduct official agency business worldwide. Just the same, ordering subordinates to target certain U.S. persons as Yovanovitch did, using State Department resources is a violation of laws and government regulations.

The State Dept utilized a powerful FB-owned social media tracking tool linked to leftist billionaire George Soros to unlawfully monitor U.S conservative figures, journalists & persons w/ties to @realDonaldTrump, according to an agency source.

READ: https://t.co/CEbscNWsFw — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) October 26, 2019

There is more on media spying and Hillary Clinton’s email scandal here:

.@TomFitton on @WMALDC on if media journalists/President @realDonaldTrump’s allies targeted by the State Dept: “JW has a report now that journalists were improperly monitored by a govt official at the center of this impeachment inquiry.” WATCH MORE HERE: https://t.co/Mwuz2sN2qE pic.twitter.com/MXHoomLC39 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) October 26, 2019