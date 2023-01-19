Zelensky Can’t Negotiate with Putin Because He’s Just on a Screen

Ukraine President Zelensky zoomed on to a screen in Davos to scold Western nations who haven’t sent him tanks and heavier weapons. He rebuked Germany, Poland and the U.S. for not being quick enough to respond to his call for heavy battle tanks.

He’s what you might call an ingrate.

Zelensky complained over the “lack of specific weaponry.”

“And I would like to thank again for the assistance from our partners,” he said at the Victor Pinchuk Foundation breakfast through an interpreter. “But at the same time, there are times where we shouldn’t hesitate or we shouldn’t compare when someone says, ‘I will give tanks if someone else will also share his tanks.’”

That was a slap at Germany. Chancellor Scholtz said he’d send tanks after the US.

Zelensky went on to declare air defense was “our weakness” in light of targeted Russian strikes, including use of Iranian-made drones, repeated his need for long-range artillery to fire at Russian forces in Ukrainian territory.

This man is set on starting World War III.

Winston Churchill Zelensky said he can’t negotiate with Putin because he’s just on the screen and he doesn’t even know if he’s alive. Somehow it’s hard to imagine Winston Churchill, with whom he is often favorably compared, saying something like this.

Zelensky at a speech in Davos said that he could not negotiate with Putin, because he was not there. What kind of nonsense will not come up in Kyiv, just not to meet with Putin. pic.twitter.com/YxorHC7HoG — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) January 19, 2023

Mrs. Zelensky tried to claim we can’t have climate neutrality unless Russia is stopped. That’s another ridiculous comment.

Zelensky’s script writers,in his wife’s speech at a forum in Davos, tried to link the climate theme with the situation in Ukraine: “How can the world achieve climate neutrality if it cannot even stop Russian aggression?” pic.twitter.com/3Pjkapb24W — Dagny Taggart (@DagnyTaggart963) January 17, 2023

