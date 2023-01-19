Teaching Lab & GA DOE Respond to Dr. Bostic’s “Evil” and “Psycho” Comments

Project Veritas exposed Dr. Quinton Bostic, a prominent educator, and salesman for The Teaching Lab. He told an undercover reporter that he was an “evil salesman” who is selling DEI under false circumstances. It’s illegal to sell Critical Race Theory programs in Georgia, and DEI is Critical Race Theory.

He said his boss was a psycho pretending Teaching Lab is non-profit when it’s profit-making.

He’s now on leave.

Teaching Lab put out two statements, and The Georgia Department of Education has responded.

The Georgia Department of Education is investigating.

Georgia DOE is investigating:

THIS IS INTERESTING

THE TWO CLIPS

Check out the clips and see if there is any way to change the meaning by not showing the entire video.


The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

No school system should need this corrupt org to “improve outcomes” for students. Programs of study and educational materials are established and ready to use, if the teachers and system would choose to educate their children. We pay enough for education and the overpaid teachers, we do not need them to hire some overpriced leftist outfit to distort grades and inject more social justice.

0
Reply
