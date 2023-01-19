Teaching Lab & GA DOE Respond to Dr. Bostic’s “Evil” and “Psycho” Comments

Project Veritas exposed Dr. Quinton Bostic, a prominent educator, and salesman for The Teaching Lab. He told an undercover reporter that he was an “evil salesman” who is selling DEI under false circumstances. It’s illegal to sell Critical Race Theory programs in Georgia, and DEI is Critical Race Theory.

He said his boss was a psycho pretending Teaching Lab is non-profit when it’s profit-making.

He’s now on leave.

Teaching Lab put out two statements, and The Georgia Department of Education has responded.

The Georgia Department of Education is investigating.

THIS IS INTERESTING

.@TeachingLabHQ Presents: The Power of a Black Teacher[Ep.6] Feat. @DrQuintinBostic Though Bostic is now on leave & the org denies promoting Critical Race Theory influenced learning models – he is seen here wearing a CRT t-shirt & discussing his CRT dissertation in grad school pic.twitter.com/glWkCyML6R — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 19, 2023

THE TWO CLIPS

Check out the clips and see if there is any way to change the meaning by not showing the entire video.

BREAKING: @TeachingLabHQ Director @DrQuintinBostic Admits Violating State Law; Sells Critical Race Theory Curriculum to Schools ‘If you don’t say the word “critical race theory,” you can teach it..’pic.twitter.com/M3RDyuI3sr — Maura (@indiesentinel) January 17, 2023

BREAKING: @DrQuintinBostic Says Non-Profit @TeachingLabHQ a #ScamLab “She’s[CEO @OnlySJJ] running a “non-profit” but…it’s for profit” “A scam lab” “I have people on my team who have never taught before, but know sales”pic.twitter.com/N6y4pjvkzl — Maura (@indiesentinel) January 18, 2023

Related