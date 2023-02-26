Zelensky Is Preparing to Cross the Final Red Line

Ukraine President Zelensky wants to believe China is not going to supply weapons to Russia. He also thinks Ukraine can take back Crimea.

Ukraine is preparing an offensive to take back Russia’s Crimean peninsula, President Vladimir Zelensky said on Friday at a press conference.

Zelensky was speaking at a press conference titled ‘February. The Year of Invincibility’ when he made the statement. “There are military steps, and we are preparing for them. We are ready mentally.”

Kiev is forming new units specifically for the task, with servicemen undergoing training abroad, he revealed.

“We’re taking military steps, we are preparing for them. We are mentally prepared already. We prepare technically, with weapons, forces, we form new brigades, we form offensive units of various kinds and types, we are sending people for training not only in Ukraine, you know, but also in other countries,” Zelensky stated.

If Zelensky atacks Crimea, it will cross the final redline.

In early February, Deputy Chair of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev said that any attack on Crimea would be considered a direct attack on the country itself and would be “met with inevitable retaliation using weapons of any kind.”

We don’t think Zelensky plans to cross that line. He’s using Crimea to keep morale going.

🚨#IMPORTANT – Zelensky’s response when asked about reintegrating Crimea back into Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/tbkVKOoSuC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 24, 2023

