Zelensky Thanks Biden for Another $725 Million in US Taxpayer Dollars

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for supplying Kyiv with another “security aid package” worth $725 million in US tax dollars. Congress just agreed to fund Zelensky with more than $13 billion. Before that, within two weeks, the U.S. gave Zelensky $1.1 billion and over $600 million in weaponry.

“Sincerely grateful to [the President of the United States and] the [American] people for providing another $725 mln security aid package,” the Ukrainian head of state said in a message posted on the Twitter microblogging site.

“We will receive, in particular, much-needed rounds for HIMARS and artillery,” he added.

“A wonderful gift for [Ukrainian] Defenders’ Day! The Russian aggressor will be defeated, [Ukraine] will be free!”

Zelensky wants another $38 billion.

The money we give Ukraine is all the money he has. They have no money at this point.

From another perspective, Douglas MacGregor said he believes Russia has changed its plans. He said the latest bombing by Russia shows they know exactly what is happening in Ukraine. MacGregor believes Russia will come on strong when the ground freezes at the end of November.

Contrary to popular opinion, MacGregor believes Zelensky is in a panic.

According to MacGregor, over 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers are dead, and about 400,000 are wounded.

Tens of thousands of Russian troops are moving into position around Ukraine. MacGregor believes the Russians will stop at the Nepa River and leave historic Ukraine alone. Russia believes the southeast is Russia’s.

Time will tell who is right.

