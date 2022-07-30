Zelensky: US Concerns Are “Nothing” – the West Has to Help Them

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had the unmitigated gall to tell Piers Morgan during a puff interview that the domestic concerns of Americans are “nothing” compared to the needs of Ukrainians. They are fighting for their lives and anything we do or give them will not be “sufficient” until Ukraine “wins” the war. We have to help them, he proclaimed

Really?

US politicians, speaking with one voice as a uniparty, claim he’s George Washington and he’s fighting for democracy for all. Meanwhile, his nation is corrupt, he imprisons journalists and banned all political parties but his own.

Morgan asked him about the “growing number of Americans who don’t think the country should be spending so much money on a war in Europe when there are so many problems domestically.”

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky thinks inflation and coronavirus are “nothing” compared to Ukraine’s struggle. This is nuts. Why are we tolerating this clown?

Zelensky, fresh off a Vogue photoshoot, said:

“As long as we are resisting it, the integrity of the United States will continue, therefore we are giving our lives for your values and the joint security of the world. Therefore, inflation is nothing, COVID is nothing. Ask those people who lost their children, their peace, their property at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Who is thinking about masks and COVID? Who is thinking about inflation? These things are secondary. The most important thing is to survive and preserve your life, your family, and your country. Therefore, at the moment we are doing this job, but the West has to help us.”

“Is there more America could be doing right now?” Morgan asked.

“As the president of a country that is in a war, I can tell you that the help would not be sufficient until the war is over, and until we win,” Zelensky responded.

This man is a clown.

