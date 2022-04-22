Col. MacGregor: The Outcome of the Ukraine War Is Known

“We’re sending large numbers of Ukrainians to die without any real hope that we’ll attain anything of importance to them,” Col. MacGregor said on Tucker last night. The Colonel doesn’t believe Russia ever intended to expand beyond Ukraine. MacGregor made the comments as the Russians take over the seaports that are critical for Ukraine’s economy.

At the same time, the US is pushing equity into all foreign policy decisions so our “values” can be on display. Bullets fired, a lost war, and a failed state represent our values?

THE OUTCOME OF THE WAR IS KNOWN

Col. MacGregor began the interview with Tucker last night explaining that the hemorrhaging of weapons will continue despite the fact that they go into a “black hole.”

He also says the outcome of the war is known. The war in Ukraine is the annihilation of Ukraine’s best forces. They can’t change this. All the US is doing is increasing tensions with Russia and turning Ukraine into a target set.

There will be no negotiation where they can work out a settlement with Russia. We are sending Ukrainians to die for nothing, the Colonel believes.

He didn’t mention it, but without the seaports, Zelenskyy is president of a rump state of little economic value. Zelenskyy expects the West to support them.

Watch:



THE US CONTINUES TO SEND WEAPONS. CREATING ANOTHER FAILED STATE?

According to the US Ambassador, [Marxist] equity must be included in foreign policy. Is that what is going on in Ukraine – equity and inclusion? For whom?

All that heavy artillery going to a war that is lost? Is this equity in action? Does each bullet represent inclusion?

Embedding equity into 🇺🇸 foreign policy is a national security imperative. Mission China’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Councils—amongst the first at @StateDept—are at the heart of everything we do. We want these core 🇺🇸 values to be on full display here in 🇨🇳. https://t.co/0mCyT4SK7E — Ambassador Nicholas Burns (@USAmbChina) April 21, 2022

THE WAR IS NOT OVER?

There is a “military way” to unblock Mariupol, Ukraine President Zelenskyy told local media during a press conference with the prime ministers of Spain and Denmark in Kiev.

“We need to prepare for it. We are preparing to be strong, but here we need the help of our partners. It’s difficult, by ourselves,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that the Azov Seaport is fully in the hands of Russian and Donetsk People’s Republic troops, with the exception of a surrounded group holed up at the Azovstal steel plant. Shoigu estimated their number to be around 2,000. The building has been sealed and no one can get in or out.

Some 8,100 Ukrainian troops, militants, and mercenaries were in Mariupol when it was surrounded last month, the defense minister said, and 1,478 of them have surrendered.

NO SURRENDER

Mariupol was the stronghold of “Azov,” a volunteer regiment created after the 2014 coup in Kiev that openly embraced Nazi symbolism. It was subsequently integrated into the National Guard of Ukraine and has units across the country.

Trapped “Azov” fighters have refused Russian offers to surrender, insisting they be allowed to keep their weapons and asking to be airlifted to another country instead. The government in Kiev has reportedly forbidden them from surrendering, insisting they need to fight to the last man.

So, Zelenskyy or whoever controls him says they have to die?

