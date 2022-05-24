Zelenskyy Demands Billions More While the US Is Out of Baby Formula

Ukraine’s President demands the global community give him $5 billion a month. He also told the world to close their businesses in Russia and move them to Ukraine. Remarkably, everyone in Davos was clapping for him.

Fresh from taking the US for $40 billion, President Zelenskyy spoke yesterday in Davos via zoom while donned in his chic military garb. He likes to send a certain image. He’s an actor and loves the camera.

🎖 Zelensky green shirt unshaved chic militant Greta is introduced by Imperial Wizard Klaus Schwab at the Davos Annual Meeting 2020. Don’t be the last person clapping at the cabal of azov battalion bankers banquet pic.twitter.com/JrhY5kCrNV — Adam Townsend (@adamscrabble) May 24, 2022

“Ukraine needs funding of at least 5 billion US dollars a month”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Reuters reports.

He demanded a complete cessation of trade relations with Russia, a complete withdrawal of foreign business from the country, and again called for maximum sanctions, including the imposition of an oil embargo.

He’s destroying the West as he, coincidentally, of course, furthers the agenda of the WEF. The sanctions have hurt the US and the West far more than they hurt Russia. Still, the pressure for more sanctions and more money for Zelenskyy’s black hole continues. It greatly helps the World Economic Forum and moves us to their dream of The Great Reset.

Zelenskyy is Davos.

Zelensky had a chance to prevent a military operation and save Ukraine. But THE PUPPET, controlled by the Americans, did not Davos opens with Ukraine topping the agenda as Zelensky urging ‘maximum’ sanctions on Russia pic.twitter.com/YOpBb3UceB — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) May 24, 2022

Zelensky speaks to Davos- Sounds like Ukraine is for sale https://t.co/2DA4Uaol10 pic.twitter.com/Y6DoxjGU0h — Ultra MAGA Sam 🇺🇸 | 🦅 | 📡 (@Rudio1John) May 23, 2022

NEGOTIATE

Henry Kissinger told Ukraine it should give Russia territory to try to find a peace deal. Zelensky insists Putin has “no interest in talking”, and Putin insists Zelenskky won’t negotiate.

The former US secretary of state told the conference that Ukraine should accept terms, adding if they don’t begin negotiations, there will be “upheavals”.

Zelenskyy won’t do that because he is The Great Reset.

NEW GIMMICK: IF WE DON’T HOLD THE LINE…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is warning that American troops may have to face down the Russians if they are not stopped in Ukraine, adopting a version of the ‘fight them over there…’ GWB slogan.

“If we fall, if we don’t hold the line, Russia will proceed, attacking the Baltic states – Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia…The US military will have to go to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, according to the fifth article, and they will have to fight there and die there,” he said in an interview with Axios, citing NATO’s Article 5 collective defense provision.

MORE WEAPONS, MORE MONEY BUT NO BABY FORMULA

Gen. Milley is repeating the same line and promises we will be in Ukraine for a long time and will have to continue funding them.

Milley announced that more weapons are now going to Ukraine but America’s babies can’t get baby formula.

OH, AND MCCONNELL MUST GO

Lol the most important thing going on is the war in Ukraine??!! NOT the American people, NOT the US Economy, NOT empty shelves of BABY formula. #uniparty https://t.co/TOdJZgi3hx — IYKYK (@For_TheRepublic) May 10, 2022

