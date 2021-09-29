Federal Reserve ignores inflation to push anti-American, racist ideology

















Biden just nominated a far-left, anti-private bank zealot to head up the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. She would like to move consumer banking to the Federal Reserve from private institutions, as Bloomberg reports.

This is as we discover, the Federal Reserve is forcing employees to undergo training in Critical Race Theory, Climate Justice, and decolonization, while inflation destroys the nation’s wealth.

Do you trust these people?

They are like Biden’s generals. Instead of doing their jobs, they’re pushing anti-American, racist indoctrination.

All of it is aimed at making us Marxists (communists).

BREAKING: House GOP members blast the Federal Reserve for promoting “critical race theory,” “critical climate justice,” and “decolon[izing] the atmosphere,” while inflation erodes the national finances. The members have demanded documents and launched an investigation. Game on. pic.twitter.com/BZwviYwfiW — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 29, 2021

Related















