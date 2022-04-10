Cali Sen. Proposes Bills to Destroy Freedom and Free Speech

Recently, Democrats in the House rejected a bill protecting people who don’t want the jab. There is a reason for that. Just look to California for your answer as they pass bills destroying free speech under the guise of COVID. This is where Democrats hope to take the nation. The party no longer supports the Republic or the Constitution.

California is the furthest left state in the union, and Sacramento is the barometer for how much further it can go. They’re hoping to destroy the rights of the people in every way – using COVID – with a series of new bills, Zero Hedge reports – check below. It’s the crisis they won’t let go to waste.

However, the worst comes from State Senator Richard Pan who is obsessed with controlling everything people say on the Internet.

Governor Brown vetoed one of his bills in 2018 – SB1424, “Internet: social media: advisory group”. It mandated an advisory board to eliminate all social media speech that this board deemed to be misinformation. Well, Pan is back.

His new bill, SB1390, “Social media platforms: amplification of harmful content”, bans any person or entity from making statements the government deems to be untrue or misleading, whether it be the Internet or ads.

It reads in part:

“This bill would prohibit a social media platform, as defined, from amplifying harmful content in a manner that results in a user viewing harmful content from another user with whom the user did not choose to share a connection. […]

“The bill would provide that harmful content includes libel or slander, as specified, threats of imminent violence against governmental entities, and disinformation or misinformation, including, but not limited to, false or misleading information regarding medicine or vaccinations, false or misleading information regarding elections, and conspiracy theories.”

Oh, and there’s a complaint process for the loons to exploit. It gets people into a database so they can be tracked and watched by the Attorney General.

Social media would have 24 hours to get the content off the Internet or they will pay in fines.

The government regulation of speech negates the 1st Amendment and brings us into Chinese Communist territory.

The Freedom-Robbing Bills:

You should know – before you read the bills, most of which are his — Senator Richard Pan is a Sacramento pediatrician and chair of the Senate Health Committee. He took in at least $432,000 from health care interests during the 2017-18 election cycle. That amounts to 40 percent of the money in two of his campaign accounts.

Now look at his bills:

AB1993 requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and independent contractors to work in California.

And AB1797 creates an immunization tracking system giving all government agencies access to vaccination records for all persons.

Aside from the abomination of tracking, they make the age of consent for vaccination age 12, taking the parents’ rights away. These far-left madmen want the State to rule over children.

SB871 adds COVID-19 injection to the list of immunizations for pubic/private school, regardless of FDA approval, with no personal belief exemptions and very rare medical exemptions.

SB866 lowers the age of consent for vaccination to 12 without parental consent or knowledge. This bill merely memorializes what’s already been happening, where schools in Los Angeles have vaccinated minors in exchange for pizza without parental consent.

SB1479 requires schools to create long term COVID testing plans and report test results to the CA Department of Public Health.

SB1184 authorizes school health personnel to disclose a child’s medical information to a third party without the parent’s consent.

AB2098 classifies anti-COVID medical opinion as “unprofessional conduct” and subject to discipline by medical boards.

SB920 authorizes medical boards to inspect a doctor’s office and medical records without patient’s consent.

This next one is particularly bad. The police are going to enforce it. Can you say, police state?

SB1464 requires law enforcement to enforce public health guidelines or lose their funding.

Sketchy Pan:

Should CA students be required to get a COVID vaccine for in person school? St. Sen. Dr. Richard Pan is proposing legislation to do so. He says it would help ensure kids don’t bring home a deadly disease. I pressed him on data showing Omicron can be spread by the vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/mscmEOe61S — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) January 25, 2022

