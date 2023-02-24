‘Zombie Drug’ Now in NYC, in 90% of the Drugs Tested in Philly

A new drug in town, xylazine, was first seen in Philadelphia and is found in 90% of the drugs tested in the city. It’s now in New York City and other major US cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Xylazine, aka “tranq,” “tranq dope,” and “zombie drug,” is made for animals. It has devastating effects in humans. It rots skin and bones if untreated.

It was used to cut heroin and is now mixed with heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs.

Kensington, Pennsylvania, is awash with Tranq.



While approved by the Food and Drug Administration for veterinary use, xylazine, a non-opioid, is not safe for humans. If users overdose, Narcan or naloxone does not reverse the overdose.

The drug causes excessive sleepiness and respiratory depression, along with wounds that spread quickly. Amputations can result.

Because it is not listed as a controlled substance for animals or humans, hospitals aren’t testing for “tranq” yet.

Last month, one Philly user suddenly developed xylazine-specific wounds near her opioid injection sites.

“I’d wake up in the morning crying because my arms were dying,” Tracey McCann, 39, told the NY Times.

Social workers say it’s too late for Philly.

