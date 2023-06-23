500 Migrants Lost at Sea

NBC News posted a story about the migrant boat that sank off the coast of Greece trying to get to Europe with over a hundred children missing, presumed dead. More than 500 in total are missing. The Titan with five souls lost drew far more interest.

NBC contrasted the amount of publicity the boat sinking got compared to the Titan sub that left five “wealthy people” dead.

People protested the sinking and want government to find a solution to migrant deaths.

“It’s a horrifying and disgusting contrast,” Judith Sunderland, associate director for Human Rights Watch’s Europe and Central Asia division, said in a telephone interview, reflecting on the apparent disparities in resources and media attention on the two crises.

“The willingness to allow certain people to die while every effort is made to save others … it’s a, you know, really dark reflection on humanity,” she said.

On the surface at least, that seems right. However, many people don’t even know it happened. The media hasn’t said as much about it as they did the Titan.

Ship tracking data indicate the migrant boat that sank off 🇬🇷 moved slowly for hours…totally contradicting Greek Coastguard’s claim it was on a normal trajectory…and didn’t need rescue.

EU “let-them-die” policy makes the Mediterranean a refugee graveyard.pic.twitter.com/vmPX60UevJ — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) June 23, 2023

RACISM OR THE MEDIA?

Some people say the lack of interest is due to racism or anti-immigration movements.

But what about the media’s role?

The media played up the Titan story and it was very unique. By comparison, the media mostly ignored the story of the illegal alien boat. Also, the Titan was closer to home than a boat off the shores of Greece.

Some say the media decides what you will see and what you will be interested in, what you will care about or not.

At least 300 are dead, perhaps 500 or more, in last week’s boat disaster, compared to five dead in the Titan which imploded in the water channel on the way to view the Titanic. Some reports say there were 750 people on board the overcrowded migrant boat with only 104 surviving.

The Titan is an unusual story and for days, the media said the five could still be alive with air running out. Mostly, it was the media drumming it up.

Maybe the media should do a better job of telling us what is going on? They won’t possibly because they don’t want us to know how bad the invasions are in Europe and the U.S.

THE BOTTOM LINE ON IMMIGRATION (ILLEGAL)?

If you go through social media, you will quickly discover what people are concerned about when it comes to non-stop migrant boats. They are invading their shores, and they’re mostly men. Why are they coming?

All these illegals are heading to Europe. Notice how there is never women & children, only men. This is why some places in Europe have such a high crime rate and women are being rape like never before, this is a straight up invasion of Europe! pic.twitter.com/HVZKtNrlKu — ⚔️🇺🇸Sir Rickster🇺🇸⚔️ (@Rickster_75) June 22, 2023

1400 ILLEGALS in 22 boats have made it to Italy in the last 24 hours The INVASION of Europe is out of control, and the majority see ENGLAND as their final destination#StopTheInvasion#StopTheBoats SEND THEM BACK! pic.twitter.com/vp9DULtfMb — Active Patriot (@ActivePatriotUK) June 19, 2023

Mainly young men; illegals happy to arrive in Spain 🇪🇸 How many legal/illegal immigrants can Europe, the U.K. etc take? What are costs? Are processed robust? What is risk assessment? Does anyone address these questions ever @RishiSunak @Keir_Starmer @EdwardJDavey ? https://t.co/muH4SrW4sV — TruthSeeker73 (@13orangesbc) June 19, 2023

Libya. On their way to Europe. This is an invasion. #closeourbordersnow pic.twitter.com/mmsGEZvgcJ — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 23, 2023

