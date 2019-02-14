‘Creepy Porn Lawyer’ Avenatti Forced to Give Up Law Practice

Michael Avenatti agreed Wednesday to relinquish financial control of his longtime law firm hours after a former partner filed papers accusing him of hiding millions of dollars from the court that oversaw its bankruptcy, according to the LA Times.

The “creepy porn lawyer” and his firm, Eagan Avenatti, consented to the appointment of a receiver to take possession of its bank accounts, case files, computers, and other assets.

Avenatti also promised to cooperate with efforts by Jason Frank, a former lawyer at Eagan Avenatti, to collect on his $10-million judgment against the firm.

Avenatti will continue to work as the lead lawyer in his law practice, which he now calls Avenatti & Associates.

He’s a very shady guy and could easily be hiding millions, but he says it’s not true.

During the year when Eagan Avenatti was under U.S. Bankruptcy Court protection, starting in March 2017, it was required by law to file monthly reports on its income and spending. He signed reports under penalty of perjury but didn’t disclose six new bank accounts with millions of dollars according to Frank. There was other money as well.

Anyway, it’s in receivership. The money is probably in the Caymans by now.

He is known as the ‘creepy porn lawyer’ for his trashy representation of Stormy Daniels. Currently, he is under investigation by the FBI for dishonest representation during the Kavanaugh hearings. Avenatti was a spokesperson of the Democrat Party for a while as he went from one cable station to another trashing the President. DNC chair Tom Perez told him he should run for President. Then Democrats dumped him.

One of his clients right now hates Americans and illegally climbed the Statue of Liberty. She says we are all “m*****f*****s.”