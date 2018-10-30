Endless Streams of Invaders, Some Come Armed or Improvise Bombs

People are referring to second and third caravans but it’s actually a continuous flow of people. The latest crew of hundreds, perhaps thousands are described as more unruly than previous groups.

They reportedly carry guns and can be seen on video throwing gasoline bombs, rocks and other improvised weapons as they break through gates to get to Mexico. An unknown number of Guatemalan police and Mexican federal police have been injured.

In other words, these “good people” admired by Democrats are coming with guns and bombs made out of soft-drink bottles and pipes.

It’s also a constant, endless stream, not caravan one or two or three. These cartel leaders put the women and children first as human shields, just like ISIS.

REPORTEDLY, THEY ARE COMING ARMED

2nd group of immigrants crossing over into Mexico & said to be carrying weapons & more unruly than first group now on its way to US.

Hundreds of Central American migrants are seen on Monday attempted to wade through the brown waters of the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico pic.twitter.com/2FJ2EzYjCK — Blanche V. Mercaldi (@tammytabby) October 30, 2018

VIDEO: Hundreds of Honduran migrants brave Guatemala’s Suchiate River, on the border of Mexico, on their way to the United States. 👉 Trump Again Threatens Use of Military to Stop Migrants’ Entry into UShttps://t.co/G9WMnHS9k2 pic.twitter.com/Qx4pZCeFC0 — The Voice of America (@VOANews) October 30, 2018

Migrants form a human chain to cross the Suchiate River from Tecun Uman, Guatemala to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, after a security fence on the international bridge was reinforced -Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/HltQ76moNQ — GoldenCouple (@TRH_WandC) October 30, 2018

IT IS AN INVASION

If it is an armed invasion, will it matter to Democrats? The answer is ‘no’. They simply don’t care about Americans. The power these people will give them politically is all they care about. Instantly, they give them seats in Congress.