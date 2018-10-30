Endless Streams of Invaders, Some Come Armed or Improvise Bombs

By
S.Noble
-
0

People are referring to second and third caravans but it’s actually a continuous flow of people. The latest crew of hundreds, perhaps thousands are described as more unruly than previous groups.

They reportedly carry guns and can be seen on video throwing gasoline bombs, rocks and other improvised weapons as they break through gates to get to Mexico. An unknown number of Guatemalan police and Mexican federal police have been injured.

In other words, these “good people” admired by Democrats are coming with guns and bombs made out of soft-drink bottles and pipes.

It’s also a constant, endless stream, not caravan one or two or three. These cartel leaders put the women and children first as human shields, just like ISIS.

REPORTEDLY, THEY ARE COMING ARMED

IT IS AN INVASION

If it is an armed invasion, will it matter to Democrats? The answer is ‘no’. They simply don’t care about Americans. The power these people will give them politically is all they care about. Instantly, they give them seats in Congress.

RELATED STORY: OBAMA JUST LIED AGAIN & IT’S BAD
RELATED STORY: Caravan After Caravan of Fighting Age Men Break Through to Mexico

Leave a Reply