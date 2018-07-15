Flashback! John Kerry’s Role in the Dossier

Devin Nunes and the House Intelligence Committee are investigating the State Department’s role in the dossier. Peter Strzok said last week during testimony that he received parts of the dossier from Bruce Ohr whose wife was working with Fusion GPS, the dossier firm beginning September 2016.

He said that is how he was introduced to the dossier — sections of it.

Around that time, Mr. Ohr was communicating with dossier writer Christopher Steele. Mr. Ohr’s wife, Nellie, a Russia researcher, worked for Mr. Steele’s paymaster, investigative firm Fusion GPS, which was trying to damage Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Mr. Ohr met with Fusion co-founder Glenn Simpson after the November 2016 election.

Steele’s sources resided in the Kremlin.

Creepy Strzok led the Russia probe, which he rushed into. This is the first time someone in an important position on the FBI probe explained how they got their hands on the dossier and when they got it. That’s if Strzok is telling the truth.

The FBI has changed the timeline and other facts several times.

THE KREMLIN MEETING THAT MIGHT MEAN NOTHING

Secretary of State John Kerry met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 24, 2016 at the Kremlin. The meeting also included Jonathan Finer and Victoria Nuland, and others. The timing is curious in that it was in the thick of the creation of the dossier. It might mean nothing, but it’s something to put in the back of our minds.

The meeting wasn’t a secret. Kerry met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. According to reports, the meetings, which focused mainly on Syria and the Ukrainian crisis.

Finer and Nuland are two of the people Devin Nunes wants to talk to and they were involved in the State Department’s handling of the dossier.

DID THE STATE DEPARTMENT HAVE A ROLE?

The dossier is believed to have been presented to the FBI in early July, 2016 by Christopher Steele. The months of late March through early July are a mystery. The Trump campaign was in full gear and the Obama surveillance of the Trump campaign geared up.

Former State Department official Victoria Nuland reportedly connected FBI officials to the former British spy — Christopher Steele — who wrote the infamous anti-Trump dossier.

She served in the Obama administration as assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs.

In that capacity, according to the book “Russian Roulette,” she played an instrumental role in the evolution of Christopher Steele’s negative campaign research on then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2016 by giving permission for an FBI agent in London to meet with the former U.K. intelligence officer.

Sara Carter reported that questions emerged in February 2018 about possible Kerry involvement. That same month, a long-time Kerry crony and former envoy to Libya named Jonathan Winer, wrote a preemptive, defensive op-ed in the Washington Post. Winer acknowledged his relationship with Steele and Blumenthal. He defended the dossier.

Winer Is Friends with Sid Vicious Blumenthal and Political Operative Cody Shearer

Winer wrote that he spoke with old friend Sidney Blumenthal. During a discussion, they happened to discuss Steele’s reports and he looked at the notes gathered by “journalist” Cody Shearer, Hillary’s “political fixer”.

Blumenthal and Shearer are top operatives for Hillary Clinton.

According to his contrived op-ed, in September of 2016, Steele briefed Winer on the dossier at a DC Hotel. Winer then allegedly took that information, prepared a summary and shared it with former Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland and Jon Finer, who was then John Kerry’s chief of staff. Kerry was then briefed by Finer.

Victoria Nuland also told select outlets of her involvement with Steele. She told CBS’s Face the Nation, “[Steele] passed two to four pages of short points of what he was finding, and our immediate reaction to that was, ‘This is not in our purview. This needs to go to the FBI if there is any concern here that one candidate or the election as a whole might be influenced by the Russian Federation. That’s something for the FBI to investigate.”

In January of this year, an op-ed by Josh Rogin who launched into a defense of the State Department and John Kerry in an article titled, Trump allies seek to tie Kerry’s State Department to the Steele dossier. People will read it and decide if it’s a biased article to minimize the threat this memo holds.

The article states that a State Department official wrote a summary of the Trump dossier and used it to brief Secretary of State John Kerry in ‘early Autumn’ 2016, during the presidential campaign. Was he talking about the original dossier or a possible second? There might even be a third.

All these people were out doing pre-emptive strikes.

Conclusion

The facts: Kerry was briefed and State was involved in some way; Trump campaign people were unmasked; and a FISA warrant was obtained in part with unproven, unverified gossip compiled by a British spy who is accused of having lied about its dissemination. That same spy, Christopher Steele, received the information from Russians tied to the Kremlin.

Steele manufactured the pretense of having received a copy of the dossier from Senator McCain. It doesn’t fly since, according to Mother Jones, he passed it off to the FBI in July, months before.

THE INSURANCE POLICY

What must not be ignored is how the ties between the dossier and the Trump-Russia collusion investigation have a nexus to FBI agents’ Page-Strzok text messages. Strzok had an “insurance policy” and he planned to “stop…Trump”.

In May, Strzok-Page texts talked of rushing the Hillary Clinton probe to its conclusion to make way for Russia. Strzok changed the charge against Hillary from “gross negligence” to “extremely careless” so she wouldn’t be liable for illegal behavior. Strzok testified last week that Comey told him to concentrate on the Russia probe.

The now-suspended agent said he began receiving sections of the dossier in September 2016 into 2017 and met with Ohr in that timeframe.

There were five months of missing texts from Dec. 14, 2016 to May 17, 2017. They were found and given to Congress in April of this year.