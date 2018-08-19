Kevin Spacey Returns in New Flick That Makes $126 Opening Day

The movie “Billionaire Boys Club,” which features disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, made just $126 at the box office on its opening day Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. One can assume audiences will no longer come to see the acclaimed actor.

The film opened in ten theaters in a few cities such as Miami, New Orleans, and Phoenix, not New York or LA.

It earned a 47 percent rating with Rotten Tomatoes and a 5.6 on IMBD, but still, those receipts are far too low unless it is explained in part by Spacey’s appearance in the film.

SPACEY’S DECADES OF POSSIBLE SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Hollywood knew about Spacey for years and looked the other way until #MeToo. Spacey admitted to “accidentally” molesting a then-14-year old actor Anthony Rapp. Heather Unruh then accused him on Twitter for molesting a “loved one”. It was said to be her son.

Former co-workers on the House of Cards set claimed he sexually harassed them. The Oscar-winning actor also faces three Scotland Yard investigations for sexual molestation. In April it was announced that LA County was reviewing a sexual assault case against the actor by the District Attorney’s Office.

Other information then came out about his father being a Nazi rapist.

Netflix booted Spacey from the House of Cards early on.

THE DISTRIBUTOR PLEADED WITH MOVIEGOERS TO IGNORE SPACEY

Vertical Entertainment, the distributor of the movie, had previously released a statement pleading with moviegoers to enjoy the film despite Spacey’s role, which the company characterized as minor.

The statement read, “We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behavior — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost 2.5 years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in Billionaire Boys Club — does not tarnish the release of the film.”

The statement continued, “We don’t condone sexual harassment on any level and we fully support victims of it. At the same time, this is neither an easy nor insensitive decision to release this film in theaters, but we believe in giving the cast, as well as hundreds of crew members who worked hard on the film, the chance to see their final product reach audiences.

In conclusion, the statement said, “In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person’s past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew’s present on this film.”

The jury is in. Spacey’s career is over, after decades of allegedly getting away with molesting people. He’s box office poison in what can only be described as a spectacular fall.

THE MOVIE IS GRADE B ANYWAY

Inspired by true events, the critically panned flick follows a group of wealthy young men in Los Angeles who embark on a get-rich-quick scheme with deadly outcomes. Spacey portrays real-life con artist Ron Levin in the film, which stars Ansel Elgort, Emma Roberts, and Taron Egerton.