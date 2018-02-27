Social Media Purge of Conservatives, Libertarians Heats Up in February

President Obama’s “secret” meeting at MIT is no longer secret. The former president again hit at Google and Facebook for allowing so-called fake news to perpetuate. He included a dig at Fox News once again. Variety put up an article in which Jeff Zucker complains that fake news on Google and Facebook is hurting CNN [try not to laugh at that one.] Zucker wants regulators to probe. Hillary is out and about complaining that Facebook charged her more for ads She said that they hurt her chances to win and affected the “Democratic process”.

There is a reason for all this and it’s not good.

This is the new front in the civil war against liberty. All of Social Media is shutting down Conservative and Libertarian speech. Prager University has an important lawsuit against YouTube as do others. One YouTube channel that was shut down was Bombard’s body language which had 265k followers. It was very popular but Bombard made the mistake of hitting the leftist youth movement under the Hogg. There are others being taken down.

Fascist YouTube taking down multiple Conservative Channels in February. YourVoice™ America was banned from live-streaming for “copyright infringement” when we streamed a CSPAN SOTU address CNN claimed ownership of. We’ve been shut down by Facebook 3 times. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 27, 2018

The leftists of social media are going for the little guys first.

Look at what one of my Twitter friends had to delete because he was told it was “hate speech”.

How is this hate speech?

Here are some statistics on young black male deaths: The Facts and More Facts. My friend’s stats on black genocide might be off a bit or not, but the point is accurate. The statistics actually depend on the state. It’s higher in some, check here.

I had to delete the article on this link after Facebook threatened me. I rewrote it but it probably won’t be up long.