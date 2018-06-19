Unhinged Go Bonkers as US Dumps UN Human Rights Council of Thugs

As we reported on June 16th, the U.S. is withdrawing from the U.N. Human Rights Council and it’s now official. The organization of rapists, murderers, and thieves will have to survive without U.S. funds.

Nikki Haley called the UN Human Rights Council a “mockery.” Mike Pompeo says it’s “ a massive embarrassment.”

BREAKING: US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has announced the United States is withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council, accusing the body of bias against US ally Israel and a failure to hold human rights abusers accountable https://t.co/DU6AUmwYwM pic.twitter.com/VEHSOwDdp0 — CNN (@CNN) June 19, 2018

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley deliver statement on whether U.S. will pull out of UN Human Rights Council. https://t.co/FlIhdz0Ts8 pic.twitter.com/U6U4Dp8XoI — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 19, 2018

The Human Rights Council members include Iran, Cuba, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Congo, China, and others. It is these human rights abusers who sit in judgment of other country’s human rights records.

The Council has condemned the U.S. and Israel for their human rights abuses – two tolerant and liberal countries. However, these same critics never notice the beheadings, gay killings, abuse of women by their other members.

The hard-left NAACP continually betrays their own country and goes to the Council to complain about voters’ rights or some other trumped up leftist issue.

The withdrawal drew the ire of the left-wing nutjobs

Nikki Haley and Nick Pompeo angered all the right people.

The Trump administration’s withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, coupled with its abusive use of power at home, only confirms what we’ve always known — Trump is leading a concerted, aggressive effort to violate basic human rights of those most in need of protection. https://t.co/7eDtDQfQV5 — ACLU (@ACLU) June 19, 2018

The NAACP condemns the Trump Administration’s decision to withdraw the US from the UN Human Rights Council. https://t.co/AL6c2TcWjK — NAACP (@NAACP) June 19, 2018

Donald Trump is withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council because he’s a monster who doesn’t believe in human rights. Also because he can’t spell “Council.” — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 19, 2018