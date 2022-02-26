Every European Country Wants Russia Taken Off SWIFT

We call on all civilized countries to impose an embargo on Russian oil products, ban Russian citizens from entering your territory, and disconnect Russia from SWIFT. We call on NATO, Europe, the United States to close the sky over Ukraine…” ~ Ukrainian President Zelensky

So far, the sanctions leveled by Joe Biden are weak and ineffective. Unfortunately, if he agrees to take Russia off SWIFT, it might seriously harm the US. Additionally, Russia might be able to go around the system.

Every European country will now support removing Russia from SWIFT and their funding for the war. All have agreed with Germany and Hungary the last holdouts.

Unfortunately, if Biden dumps Russia from SWIFT, they will use their own communications platform like SWIFT, according to local Russian media. However, that might be a lot harder to do than they think. However, can they use China’s or India’s system? By disconnecting Russia, one of the world’s largest oil producers, from SWIFT, the US dollar could also be in big trouble since oil, the most traded commodity in the world, is paid in dollars. Biden has us over a barrel as much as we have him.

Biden is destroying the United States and maybe the world if given a chance.

Ukrainian officials are continuing to push the United States to remove Russia from the key international payment system, even after President Joe Biden declined to do so twice since the invasion. No one cares what the US thinks any longer, which is what the far-left wants.

SWIFT

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, SWIFT, is the main system that facilitates cross-border financial transactions and money transfers. SWIFT is overseen by the Bank of Belgium and is used by 11,000 institutions worldwide.

While the U.S. initially promised a “maximum pressure” sanctions campaign against Russia, the administration didn’t deliver. They went with weak sanctions on portions of the Russian financial system, not oil and gas. In fact, the exemptions are HUGE. The Biden regime sanctioned select members of Putin’s inner circle of advisers. Some of them were already on U.S. sanctions lists. He also blocked future investments in Luhansk and Donetsk, which were overtaken by Russia.

A decision to cut Russia off from the global SWIFT payment system will be taken in a matter of days, the governor of a central bank within the euro zone told Reuters. “SWIFT is just a matter of time, very short time, days,” the central bank governor, who asked not to be named. — KyivPost (@KyivPost) February 26, 2022

Putin’s a war criminal.

⚡️After failure, Russia is changing tactics, says Ukraine’s Defense Minister. He said that the attempted attack with heavy armor columns had stalled, and that the attacker was now switching to sabotage and paratroop assaults. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 26, 2022

⚡️Russian forces in occupied Donetsk may create provocation by blowing up industrial tanks with chemicals. According to the Security Service of Ukraine, Russian forces are handing out gas masks to its troops and local militants. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 26, 2022

After the night’s fighting, which has injured 35 people, including two children, Kyivans were curt and untalkative yet determined and unafraid. When asked how they felt throughout the night, they mostly responded, “normalno,” which means “I’m fine.”https://t.co/MKQmOkgbGa — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 26, 2022

