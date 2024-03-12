This Is How Democrats Plan to Win Election This November

President Biden’s Executive Order 14019, titled “Promoting Access to Voting,” was enacted on March 7, 2021. It called for each agency to submit to a “Strategic Plan” to promote mail-in voting schemes, expand multilingual voter registration and election communication, and distribute voter registration and mail-in ballots, among many other suspicious preparatory moves.

In December last year, America First Legal (AFL) said time was running out to ensure that Biden’s Deep State apparatus doesn’t interfere with the 2024 elections. Currently, the AFL team is in federal court fighting to force the federal government to release the “Strategic Plans” of fourteen different federal agencies that describe their secret efforts to prepare for the 2024 elections and increase voting access.

It’s allegedly to promote “free and fair” elections, but it appears to do the opposite.

Also, the far-left Soros-funded Demos Project is heavily involved.

The idea for EO 14019 originated with Barack Obama, and Biden followed through with it.

The Mississippi’s Secretary of State Contacted Merrick Garland.

Mississippi’s Secretary of State has sent President Biden’s Department of Justice a letter asking it to stop enforcing the executive order.

Merrick Garland doesn’t care. He’s on board and made that clear in Selma last week when he called for no voter ID, ballot harvesting, or mail-in ballots.

The letter began, “As you are aware, on March 7, 2021, President Biden issued Executive Order No. 14019 which sought to turn the Department of Justice agencies from their historical missions of law enforcement to voter registration and get out the vote operations,” Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland this week.

Watson called for him to put a stop to it.

The Most Troubling Issue

The most troubling provision directed the DOJ to ensure that the U.S. Marshals Service change jail and “intergovernmental agreements” to demand the facilities provide educational materials related to voter registration and voting,” and “facilitate voting by mail, to the extent practicable and appropriate.”

Mr. Watson said the materials may be given to people who can’t vote, including felons and illegal aliens. State officials are forced to comply.

“Our understanding is that everyone in the Marshals’ custody is given a form advising them of their right to register and vote,” his letter said, according to Fox News. “Providing ineligible non-citizens with information on how to register to vote undoubtedly encourages them to illegally register to vote, exposing them to legal jeopardy beyond their immigration status.”

The letter said that the secretary of state’s office believes that providing a form to illegal immigrants who are jailed to advise them of their right to vote “undoubtedly encourages them to illegally” do so and exposes them to “legal jeopardy.”

It also noted that some individuals in jail custody “only have fleeting ties to Mississippi and do not meet the residency requirements necessary to be a Mississippi voter.”

“Many outside groups performing voter registration and vote harvesting services are partisan entities with a history of being unreliable. There have been documented instances of these groups providing incorrect directions to voters,” the Republican official warned. “It is not proper for the Federal government to push partisan groups into the voting process in Mississippi or any other state.”

This clip was taken out of context, but perhaps it was a Freudian slip since it’s actually coming true.

