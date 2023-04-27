12 Reasons Joe Biden Should NOT Be Allowed to “Finish the Job”!

by Mark Schwendau

When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took their places in our two highest offices two years ago, they announced, “The adults are back in charge.” They have yet to prove that. Here are 12 points proving them to be perpetual failures for America.

Catastrophic foreign affairs policies. The complete and utter lack of competence demonstrated with the helter-skelter withdrawal from Afghanistan was just the beginning of the Biden administration’s failure on the world stage. Since then, we now have a year-old war going on between Ukraine and Russia. China is threatening an invasion of Taiwan, and multiple hostile nations are building alliances behind the back of Joe Biden and America – the likes of which we thought we would never see. The never-ending Covid-19 pandemic. From ineffective and unconstitutional mask mandates to vaccine mandates, the Biden administration took a shellacking, dancing on the puppet strings of the CDC and Big Pharma. And yet, even with the continued news blackout of the mainstream media, the narrative is beginning to fall apart both nationally and around the globe. The masks never worked. The vaccines are neither safe nor effective, and the virus was not nearly as deadly as we were all led to believe. Many exposed to it developed no symptoms at all! The open border and consequences of same. While Americans leaving the country to travel around the globe were required to show documents such as proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test result papers, illegal aliens are allowed into our country with virtually no documentation making them unvetted. It has been estimated that by the end of this calendar year, some 5 million people will have entered America in the three years Biden has been in office. Recently Chinese communists were reported entering our southern border after flying into Mexico commercially. Serious rising crime is reaching historic rates. Whether you fault the “Defund the Police” movement, George Soros-backed district attorneys in major metropolitan areas, or the Biden administration trying to sow discord by race, religion, ethnicity, or gender preference, violent crimes are on the rise with a lack of appropriate prosecutions and incarcerations to follow. These crimes are leaving a wake of innocent victims, most of whom you will never hear from in the mainstream media. The most unsafe cities in America have Democrats running them. Identifying parents of school children as a national security threat. One of the earliest and most unconstitutional serious mistakes of the Biden administration was an attempt by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to designate and harass parents of school children who protested left-wing political ideologies secretly integrated into their school’s curriculums. Hot-button topics that seemingly came out of nowhere were Critical Race Theory (CRT) and gender fluidity. Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to investigate parents that showed up to speak out at school board meetings. The damaged economy and rising inflation. The Biden administration promised the country that the pain we were suffering in the early months of his administration would be temporary. His policies and concerted efforts to reverse many of the Trump-era elimination of unnecessary rules and regulations, as well as the intentional rising interest rates of the Federal Reserve, have been a disaster for this country. Joe Biden managed to jack up the inflation rate from 1.4% in 2020 to 7% in 2021 alone, and fears are it will reach double digits in 2024, similar to the Jimmy Carter presidency. Welfare rather than work. Socialists and communists like to control people by making them dependent on the government for their sustainability, and the Biden administration is doing just that. The administration used the guise of the COVID-19 pandemic to perpetuate government dependence. Mike Rowe is one of the most outspoken critics of this concept, stating that some 11 million American jobs are open in America right now.“Mike Rowe warns government enabling millions of men to quit working: ‘Not letting them fail,’” reports Fox News.

Build Back Better is a Biden misnomer!

America is torching wokeism. The Biden administration might have thought it was a pretty cool and funny idea to sow discord in America using the LGBTQIAA+ organization as their useful idiots, but once again, capitalism prevails! By now, everybody knows the Bud Light story ad nauseam, but that story continues on and continues to get worse for Anheuser-Busch. Other companies foolish enough to listen to the Biden administration agenda are also losing money after going woke. Illegal Fentanyl epidemic is killing over 150 Americans per day. A little over a year ago, Congressman Gregory F. Murphy, M.D., reported, “Fentanyl is killing more young Americans than COVID-19”. One report we found stated, “an estimated 79,117 Americans died from drug overdoses between January and September 2022, fewer than the 81,155 people who died during the first nine months of 2021, but still 50 percent higher than pre-2020 levels.” The emboldened criminal cartels. The criminal cartels of Mexico and America are having lucrative days trafficking their illegal drugs as well as women and children for the sex trade. Some political leaders have threatened that we should use our military to conduct bombing raids of drug labs and warehouses in Mexico. Former President Trump, on the campaign trail for 2024, has said we should take a lesson from China and Russia and execute drug lords to set some examples. Weaponization of the justice system. The illegal, unwarranted, and unconstitutional raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence left a bad taste in the mouths of many Americans of all political parties of the nation. The relentless persecution of Donald Trump over made-up crimes while seemingly giving Hunter and Joe Biden a free pass over real crimes is viewed as a national disgrace both here and abroad. The only thing that will ever restore public faith in the DOJ and FBI are whistleblowers, equally disturbed by this pattern of behavior, taking the corrupt leadership down! The U.S. Dollar is no longer the world monetary standard. As we reported about one month ago:

“What is important to understand is the American dollar has been the world standard of currency for trade since World War II, but now Saudi Arabia is looking at moving its standard to the Chinese yuan instead. If the Saudis begin conducting their global transactions in yuan instead of dollars, it depletes the dollar’s global reserve currency status

But this newfound peace between two mortal enemies could get even worse for America. There is also talk of these two powerhouse countries of the Middle East moving to the BRICs Alliance for trade which represents the countries of Brazil, Russia, India, and China.”

OPINION:

It is legitimate to hate Joe Biden for being a habitual liar…defensible to hate Joe Biden as an apparent (see multiple videos online) pervert around women and children… documentable that the man has been in Washington, D.C., for 50 years and has not accomplished a single thing to his name. It is now apparent he is in cognitive decline and the puppet of invisible masters working behind him.

Still, all of these very good reasons not to vote for the man pale compared to the 12 points listed above.

If he is the Democrat’s candidate and refuses to debate the Republican candidate, Democrats should switch parties this election cycle in 2024!

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

