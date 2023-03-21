China Brokers Peace Accord between Arabia and Iran, WHAT NEXT?!

by Mark Schwendau

The most significant news of last week that got little to no coverage by the legacy news media was something that ultimately could lead to the downfall of America. The two countries of two different sects of Muslims, Sunni, and Shite, have been sworn enemies over the centuries. They are the two most influential countries in the Middle East.

Now they have a newly written and signed peace accord brokered by China.

What is important to understand is the American dollar has always been the world standard of currency for trade, but now Saudi Arabia is signaling it may be looking at moving its standard to the Chinese yuan instead. This means the dollar’s global reserve currency status would be diminished if the Saudis began conducting their global transactions in yuan instead of dollars.

But this newfound peace between two mortal enemies could get even worse for America. There is also talk of these two powerhouse countries of the Middle East moving to the BRICs Alliance for trade which represents the countries of Brazil, Russia, India, and China. This means all of the major oil-producing countries of the world would be part of this alliance. These four countries combined also make up about half of the world’s population.

What this means is there is a new table for global negotiations is being prepared before our very eyes, and the United States will not have a place at it. Iran and Saudi Arabia signed this China-brokered agreement Friday, March 17) to restore diplomatic relations between the two adversaries ending a seven-year dispute.

The closed-door talks between the top security officials of both countries took place in Beijing last week, leading to the Friday announcement. Both Tehran and Riyadh have agreed to re-open their embassies and restore diplomatic relations within two months. They have also agreed to refrain from interfering in each other’s domestic affairs.

Problems escalated between both countries in 2016 following Riyadh’s execution of prominent Shia Muslim cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr. The Sheikh had been convicted of terror-related offenses in Iran.

The execution of al-Nimr and some 46 others related to terrorism led to demonstrations by Iranian protesters at the Saudi Arabian embassy in Tehran in January 2016. The Saudis subsequently severed diplomatic ties with Iran.

Saudi Arabia also accused Iran of 2019 missile attacks on oil facilities as well as offenses against tankers in the Persian Gulf. Iran denied those accusations. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement has been known for missile and drone attacks in Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. officially welcomed Friday’s agreement, but White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters “better relations” among countries in the Middle East “are better for everybody.” But he added that it remains “to be seen if Iran is going to meet their obligations.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also welcomed the deal.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his readiness to use his good offices to advance regional dialogue further to ensure durable peace and security in the Gulf region,” said a spokesperson for the U.N., Stéphane Dujarric said, in a prepared statement.

Pictures circulating the Internet showed Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser, Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban, China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, and Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary, Ali Shamkhani, shaking hands over the new agreement.

OPINION:

Nobody can ever argue peace as a good thing, but if it is a charade to broker power (like the legend of the Trojan Horse dating back to 29 B.C.) China just got stronger as America became weaker. Should China’s yuan replace the US dollar as the world’s dominant currency, this will have a catastrophic effect on America’s markets and economy. The value of the dollar will artificially go down as the value of the yuan artificially goes up.

Most people in the world will not understand the complexities of the world monetary fund, but those of us who have had the privilege of traveling outside of the country, have often found it so interesting and honoring that the American dollar was the preferred form of payment even over the monetary currencies of the countries we were visiting. In other words, when giving a tip and asking the wait staff which they preferred, their own currency or the American dollar, they would almost always ask for the American dollar. Of course, things have become different in some countries now since the tip or gratuity is included in the final bill to allow their governments to track their income.

Iran is rumored to be making real headway in their possession of nuclear weapons. Saudi Arabia wants nuclear weapons as well. They are known to have had dealings with Russia in the past and now we see China has cultivated a relationship with them as well. What will all of this mean in the future? Specifically, what will this mean for Israel?

The important questions that keep coming to mind are:

Would this have still happened if Donald Trump was still President of the United States? Was Sleep Joe Biden partly responsible for this development?

How does this new page of history impact the elite globalist’s plans for taking over the world? Does this play a part in their plan, or is this independent of their plan?

How might this help both countries become nuclear-armed in the near future?

“Normalization for Proliferation? The Saudi Nuclear Strategy and the Price of Peace with Israel,” Institute of National Security Studies (INSS)/

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related