1619 project fabricator doxed a reporter, lied, and is still on Twitter

Nikole Hannah-Jones wiped her entire Twitter history after she “inadvertently” doxxed a Washington Free Beacon reporter who asked for comment.

She posted a screenshot of this reporter’s cell phone number on Twitter in response to an inquiry regarding Donald McNeil’s ouster from the Times.

A Times spokeswoman informed the Free Beacon Monday night that Hannah-Jones had deleted the tweet., claiming she did it “inadvertently.”

THAT’S A LIE

However, Hannah-Jones acknowledged the tweet contained personal information two days earlier, in a public exchange with another journalist.

“Lol, and he included his phone number and thought you would actually call him,” Uché Blackstock, a Yahoo News medical contributor, commented on the now-deleted tweet. “Girl,” Hannah-Jones replied at 10:20 PM on Feb. 6—47 hours before she deleted it.

She violated Twitter’s guidelines and the Times’s rules but nothing happened to her account.

Her 1610 Project is a dangerous communist tome on how awful the USA is. It’s a complete fabrication based on the anti-white mantra of systemic racism.

Most of the systemic racism lies are put on the shoulders of the police.

1619 Project should be rejected. It is anti-American propaganda by the left designed to divide & conquer America from within in. It is based on the false premise of “systemic racism” Larry elder dismantles this myth pic.twitter.com/SL4NkypbC9 — Melissa (@TheRightMelissa) February 9, 2021

NYT MASSIVE COVER UP OF THE 1619 PROJECT

THE FAKE HISTORY OF HANNAH NICOLE-JONES

