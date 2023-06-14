181 Crazy Democrats Vote to Ban Your Gas Stoves

Today is historic as 181 insane Democrats voted to ban gas stoves. Fortunately, they don’t control the House – yet – and it didn’t pass. Unfortunately, authoritarian Joe Biden might just expand his executive orders, banning them anyway.

181 House Democrats vote to BAN gas stoves pic.twitter.com/Bhy35k4XIj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 14, 2023

Remember when they mocked us for saying this is what they want to do? They don’t have any evidence that it is harmful except for whatever they concoct in their sketchy ‘studies.’

Democrats are close to having a permanent electoral majority, and this is a small sample of what they will inflict on us.

You might remember Joe Scarborough mocking people who even talked about it. Is this what we want ruling over us?

Tommy mocks Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) angry at gas stove bans: “It’s so stupid … it makes Scarborough Democrats look even dumber … They’re talking about gas stoves instead of Vladimir Putin threatening nuclear war” FIFY https://t.co/Wa8SdoSjXO — Tommy ☘️ Go Irish ☘️ (@TommygoIrish) January 16, 2023

