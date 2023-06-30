30-45 New Charges for Trump and Charges for Rudy Giuliani

According to The Independent, prosecutors are looking at 30 to 45 new charges against Donald Trump and his allies, including Rudy Giuliani and other lawyers who backed Donald Trump.

The Department of Justice is prepared to seek indictments against multiple figures in former president Donald Trump’s orbit and may yet bring additional charges against the ex-president in the coming weeks, The Independent has learned.

[The left wants to make sure no lawyer will work with him.]

The Independent’s sources say the department is preparing to “supersede indictment.” That means they will seek a separate set of charges with more serious charges against the former president in Florida.

THEY’LL GO ELSEWHERE IF FLORIDA DOESN’T PURSUE TRUMP’S CASE

They may seek a different venue, says The Independent.

That venue could be New Jersey, where Donald Trump mocked General Milley’s plan to invade Iran. Warmonger Milley says it was Trump’s plan.

They are waiting to see what Judge Aileen Cannon does in Florida. If they don’t like her opinions, they’ll just keep prosecuting him in other leftist venues.

The left already impeached Donald Trump unconstitutionally. Leftist panels in DC and NY also took his law license away. It was a highly-charged political assault. It’s the work of the Soviet Democrats.Tthe purpose could be to discredit them before trial.

30-45 NEW CHARGES FOR TRUMP, CHARGES FOR TRUMP’S LAWYERS

“The team of federal prosecutors working under Special Counsel Jack Smith is currently prepared to add an “additional 30 to 45 charges,” The Independent reports, “in addition to the 37-count indictment brought against Mr Trump on 8 June, either in a superseding indictment in the same Florida court or in a different federal judicial district. In either case, they would do so using evidence against the ex-president that has not yet been publicly acknowledged by the department, including other recordings prosecutors have obtained which reveal Mr. Trump making incriminating statements.”

I do believe they will look to charge Donald Trump with the fake insurrection under the Civil War law, seditious conspiracy.

Dirty cop Jack Smith is preparing charges against attorneys who worked for Mr. Trump, including anyone who thought the 2020 election was stolen and worked against it.

Rudy Giuliani is one of those they plan to indict.

The source said Mr. Smith’s office would “most definitely” bring some charges against Mr. Giuliani for his work on Mr. Trump’s behalf in the weeks between the November 2020 election and the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol.

