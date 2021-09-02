30 more school children Biden-Austin-Milley-Sullivan-Haines-Blinken stranded

















A third California school district has children abandoned by the US in Afghanistan. While Biden’s people were singling out refugees with no ID, he ignored Americans and others who actually belong in the United States.

Thirty children are abandoned after the families missed the last evacuation flight out.

More than 30 California children are now known to be stuck in Afghanistan after they traveled to the country before the Taliban seized power and were unable to get out before U.S. forces left, The Daily Mail reported.

THE REPORT

The Sacramento City Unified School District said an Afghan immigrant family with three children enrolled at Ethel I. Baker Elementary had contacted the district to ask for help in getting out of the country.

“The only word I can say is heartbreaking,” said district spokeswoman Tara Gallegos.

It came after two other school districts – one in the San Diego area and another in Sacramento – said that they have been in contact with families who fear they have been forgotten by the U.S. government.

The officials said that some of the children were born in the United States and are U.S. citizens.

Also in Sacramento, the San Juan Union School District said it had identified 27 students from 19 families enrolled in the district who said they have been unable to get out of Afghanistan and return home.

“These numbers continue to change rapidly,” Raj Rai, a district spokeswoman said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday. ‘We believe that some of these families may be in transit out of Afghanistan, as we have not been able to reach many of them in the last few days.’

Rai said the district was working with elected officials to help the families leave the country.

District officials were in contact with family members, he said and trying to help them get out.

Some of the families told school district officials that they had made attempts to get on planes at the airport in Kabul but were unable to get through Taliban checkpoints or through the throngs of Afghans surrounding the airport over the past two weeks.

The families did not go on school-sanctioned trips.

Darell Issa is trying to get them out and has been successful in some cases.

OH, BUT IT HAPPENS ALL THE TIME AND IT’S IN OUR ‘BEST INTEREST’ TO ABANDON AMERICANS.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden showed “leadership” by abandoning Americans. He claims leaving was “in the best interest” of those abandoned. pic.twitter.com/uh7prF32Pv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2021

Biden’s Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby: “We have Americans that get #stranded in countries all the time.” pic.twitter.com/VXH5vxAwlI — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 31, 2021

This is some escape story you might want to read. It’s made for the movies and we can thank Biden and his administration for making all this horror possible.

This is what decent people are doing to help those abandoned in Afghanistan, with no support – only obstruction and veiled threats from those who use the criminal justice system as a political weapon and count on you to be intimidated and afraid. https://t.co/O66uT7K50F — Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 2, 2021

Related















