$400 Million to Ukraine This Week, Ukraine to the End

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on Friday. He reported the US’s undying support for Ukraine as our borders are flooded with millions of anonymous, unvetted people, undoubtedly including enemies. He was there to give Zelensky $400 million in aid plus arms and declare our loyalty to the end. This occurs as gas and food again skyrocket in the US, and crime continues unabated in many city streets.

“National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, Minister of Defense Reznikov, and others in Kiev on the 4th to underscore the United States’ steadfast support to Ukraine and its people as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity, The Hill reports.

The US doesn’t have a southern border, and no one is doing a thing about that.

NEW: For the sixth day in a row, in the exact same spot, yet another group of several hundred migrants crossed illegally into Normandy, TX this morning. At the same time on the other side of town in Eagle Pass, a large group of up to 200 crossed illegally. BP stretched thin. pic.twitter.com/XkGnAFXs8p — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 6, 2022

To that end, Mr. Sullivan announced an additional $400 million security assistance package,” Watson said in a statement.

The new package, revealed by the Pentagon earlier on Friday, includes refurbished T-72 tanks and “Phoenix Ghost” drone systems, among other defense equipment.

Sullivan also affirmed the continued provision of economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and ongoing efforts with partners to impose costs on Russia for its special military operation, the statement said.

We constantly give millions and billions to Ukraine, and the media reports it piecemeal to make it seem less than it is. In October, NBC News reported that a bipartisan Congress wants a “huge military assistance package” of $50B for Ukraine. We’ve also promised to rebuild their army and defense system over a ten-year period. Congress gave them $40 billion earlier this year and millions and billions have been sent every month since.

We now have US troops in Ukraine, ostensibly to monitor weapons since they keep showing up on the black market.

In my humble opinion, this has to be blackmail or bribe money. It’s insane. Ukraine wins appear static. Russia is preparing for an onslaught when the grounds freeze.

