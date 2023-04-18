4th State Democrat Lawmaker Flees to the Republican Party

Elliott Pritt of West Virginia is the fourth Democrat to leave the party and become a Republican in just two months. The third to leave was Louisiana State Rep. Jeremy La Combe. Louisiana state Rep. Francis Thompson gave Republicans in the state House a supermajority last month after he switched his party affiliation. Earlier last month, North Carolina state Rep. Tricia Cotham gave Republicans in the state House a supermajority with her switch as well.

Rep. Elliott Pritt made the supermajority bigger.

A teacher, Pritt, is in his first term after defeating a Republican incumbent in the 2022 election.

“I want to welcome Delegate Elliott Pritt to the Republican Party,” West Virginia Republican Party chairwoman Elaine McArdle said in a statement. “Like so many West Virginians, Delegate Pritt has recognized that the Democratic Party of today is not the Democratic Party that our parents grew up with.”

Pritt had been the last Democrat in the House in the state’s southern coalfields.

The move gives the GOP 89 members in the House, while the Democrats’ ranks dwindled to 11. Pritt’s decision was already accounted for by late morning on the West Virginia Legislature’s official House roster.

The 34-member state Senate has a GOP supermajority with 31 Republicans and three Democrats.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is the only Democrat to hold statewide office currently. He forged the Inflation Reduction Act and may not get re-elected. West Virginians know what he has done.

