Update: IT’S BACK ON!

Officials ordered a weather delay for the hot dog eating contest and eventually canceled it due to a lightning storm. However, some networks say it might be on later today.

But we have a winner in the female division.

The female winner was champion Miki Sudo who put away 39.5 hot dogs and buns in ten minutes. This was her ninth win. Sudo, 37, ate 48.5 in 2020. Mayoi Ebihara, 27, ate 33.5 hot dogs and buns, while Michelle Lesco, 39, finished in third place

The Fourth of July historic competitive eating event has officially been canceled due to a lightning storm, according to local ABC affiliate WABC.

Joey Chestnut currently finding out the Hot Dog eating contest is canceled till next year

pic.twitter.com/dK8aBAHzj8 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 4, 2023

Joey Chestnut hoped to win his 16th title!

Do you know how much money Joey Chestnut, 39, makes each year?

Chestnut told USA TODAY Sports he earned more than $500,000 for eating competitions and appearances in 2022, and his net worth exceeds $4 million.

“You have to see yourself as a business when you’re working for yourself,” Chestnut said. “But I never knew how far it would go.”

Remember this?

July 4th means Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. Joey Chestnut is defending his title. A title which he won while choking out a pyscho animal rights protestor. pic.twitter.com/OgEAyr362a — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 4, 2023

THE LEGENDARY BEGINNINGS OF THE HOT DOG EATING CONTEST

Some people say the contest began on July 4, 1916, when four European immigrants settled a dispute of who was most American by eating the most hot dogs in 12 minutes—Irish immigrant James Mullen triumphed with 13 Franks, and the tradition was born.

That’s the legend.

It was a compelling story, says The Washington Post, “American themes of patriotism and love of questionable meat products.”

Press agent Mortimer Matz told the New York Times in 2010 that he made it up to sell hot dogs in the early 1970s. He and PR fellow Max Rosey began the contest and invented the legend. He did it so Nathan’s founder could make more money.

Nathan’s founder, Nathan Handwerker, began his business with a hot dog stand in Coney Island. He was annoyed that hot dog eating contestants weren’t paying for the hot dogs they were eating. So, Rosey hyped up the event by touting it as a historical tradition, reports The Washington Post (WaPo).

No one could find evidence of its existence before that.

FROM 10-76 HOT DOGS IN 12 MINUTES

Takeru Kobayashi swallowed 50 hot dogs on July 4, 2001, doubling the previous record. Six years later, Joey “Jaws” Chestnut dethroned Kobayashi at a showdown in 2021. He set the record of 76 hot dogs in ten minutes.

According to WaPo, before Kobayashi, the average winner ate 16 hot dogs and buns. Today, they have to eat more to qualify, about 20 in ten minutes. They need to eat triple to have any chance of winning.

Another key to success is to be big and broad with a big stomach. Champions have to prepare and work out. A mathematical model suggests that the biggest people could max out in the number of hot dogs in the low 80s.

Joey Chestnut said he had eaten 82 hot dogs and buns while training and thinks it’s humanly possible to go even higher. He thinks 90 is the max.

WaPo reports that Chestnut has also eaten 12.5 pounds of asparagus in ten minutes and 81 waffles in eight minutes, among other foods.

