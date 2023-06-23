Titan Was Probably Trying to Ascend

Titanic and Avatar film director James Cameron qualifies as a diving expert. He has been to the Titanic 33 times. Cameron made one of the deepest dives solo ever at nearly 36,000 feet in the Mariana Trench. He was in a submersible he took seven years to build.

THEY KNEW THEY WERE IN TROUBLE

Cameron told ABC News that he believes the Titan’s hull began to crack under pressure, and its inside sensors gave the passengers a warning to that effect.

“We understand from inside the community that they had dropped their ascent weights and they were coming up, trying to manage an emergency,” he said.

HE KNEW THE SUB WAS GONE

He had “no doubt” the sub was “gone” once he heard the submersible had lost contact 1 hour and 45 minutes into its dive.

“For the sub’s electronics to fail and its communication system to fail, and its tracking transponder to fail simultaneously – sub’s gone,” Cameron told the BBC.

“For me, there was no doubt. I knew that sub was sitting exactly underneath its last known depth and position, and that’s exactly where they found it. There was no search. When they finally got an ROV down there that could make the depth, they found it within hours. Probably within minutes.”

Cameron stressed that deep submergence diving is “a mature art.” There were very few accidents when it began in the 1960s. It has an even better safety record now, thanks in large part to the certification protocols that almost all such vehicles follow. The exception was Titan. It was not certified.

It’s clear that OceanGate “shouldn’t have been doing what it was doing,” he told Reuters. He added he had declined an invitation from CEO Stockton Rush to go diving with them this season.

Cameron described OceanGate’s use of a carbon-fiber hull as “fundamentally flawed” and said he had warned another company several years ago against using that same design principle. He said he regrets not speaking up more this time around.

“Now there’s one wreck lying next to the other wreck,” he said, “for the same damn reason.”

He said he immediately made some calls to his network and found out within about half an hour that the Titan had lost communications and tracking simultaneously.

“The only scenario that I could come up with in my mind that could account for that was an implosion, a shockwave event so powerful that it actually took out a secondary system that has its own pressure vessel and its own battery power supply, which is the transponder that the ship uses to track where the sub is,” Cameron said.

Later that day, Cameron got more information “that was probably of a military origin, although it could have been research” suggesting there had been some sort of loud noise on Sunday consistent with that of an implosion.

“That seemed to me enough confirmation that I let all of my inner circle of people know that we had lost our comrades, and I encouraged everybody to raise a glass in their honor on Monday,” he said.

Cameron, who has long been a deep-sea explorer, said the media coverage of how much oxygen was left inside the submersible created a “prolonged and nightmarish charade.”

“That was just a cruel, slow turn of the screw for four days as far as I’m concerned,” he added. “Because I knew the truth on Monday morning.”

The Canadian film director wishes he would have sounded the alarm on Titan.

“I thought it was a horrible idea. I wish I’d spoken up, but I assumed somebody was smarter than me, you know, because I never experimented with that technology, but it just sounded bad on its face,” Cameron told Reuters in an interview about the carbon fiber hull.

“I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result,” Cameron told ABC News.

“And for a very similar tragedy, where warnings went unheeded, to take place at the same exact site, with all the diving that’s going on all around the world, I think is just astonishing. It’s really quite surreal,” he concluded.

Here is the longer version of the James Cameron video about how he knew on Monday that the sub had imploded. 🔊#Submersible #OceanGate pic.twitter.com/FEMDauupRQ — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 23, 2023

THE US NAVY DID PASS ON THE ACOUSTIC DATA

The US Navy couldn’t be clear that the acoustic data was from the Titan. They did pass the information on. However, if Cameron knew, shouldn’t they have known? And why did they drag it out all week? Why won’t they let the British get into the area?

Kirby confirms the Navy “did pass on acoustic data it had received” on Sunday of the Titan implosion. Joe Biden slow walked the news, kept the whole world on edge, just to save face for his crackhead son.pic.twitter.com/TrKud3H78O — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 23, 2023

Related